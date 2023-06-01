The technology industry continues to be a hotbed of innovation, with activity driven by the increasing demand for vibrant and energy-efficient displays, rising adoption of quantum dot-enhanced products in the consumer electronics sector, and advancements in quantum dot manufacturing techniques. This has resulted in the growing importance of technologies such as quantum dot synthesis, encapsulation, quantum dot-enhanced liquid crystal display (LCD) and quantum dot light-emitting diodes (LED). In the last three years alone, there have been over 3.6 million patents filed and granted in the technology industry, according to GlobalData’s report on Technology Innovation: Quantum dots.

However, not all innovations are equal and nor do they follow a constant upward trend. Instead, their evolution takes the form of an S-shaped curve that reflects their typical lifecycle from early emergence to accelerating adoption, before finally stabilising and reaching maturity.

Identifying where a particular innovation is on this journey, especially those that are in the emerging and accelerating stages, is essential for understanding their current level of adoption and the likely future trajectory and impact they will have.

300+ innovations will shape the technology industry

According to GlobalData’s Technology Foresights, which plots the S-curve for the technology industry using innovation intensity models built on over 2.5 million patents, there are 300+ innovation areas that will shape the future of the industry.

Within the emerging innovation stage, microphone beamforming, live betting games, and quantum dots are disruptive technologies that are in the early stages of application and should be tracked closely. Circuit design testing, smart contracts, and surround sound systems are some of the accelerating innovation areas, where adoption has been steadily increasing. Among maturing innovation areas are vehicle platooning and peripheral component interconnect (PCI) power management, which are now well established in the industry.

Innovation S-curve for the technology industry

Quantum dots is a key innovation area in technology

Quantum dots are nanosized semiconductor crystals with unique optical and electronic properties, enabling them to emit or process light. Ranging from 2 to 10 nanometres in diameter and consisting of a few hundred to a few thousand atoms, quantum dots find applications in diverse fields such as displays, lighting, solar cells, lasers, and photodetectors. Their nanoscale size and exceptional characteristics make them highly valuable in these areas of technology.

GlobalData’s analysis also uncovers the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patenting activity across different applications and geographies. According to GlobalData, there are 50+ companies, spanning technology vendors, established technology companies, and up-and-coming start-ups engaged in the development and application of quantum dots.

Key players in quantum dots – a disruptive innovation in the technology industry

‘Application diversity’ measures the number of different applications identified for each relevant patent and broadly splits companies into either ‘niche’ or ‘diversified’ innovators.

‘Geographic reach’ refers to the number of different countries each relevant patent is registered in and reflects the breadth of geographic application intended, ranging from ‘global’ to ‘local’.

Patent volumes related to quantum dots

Source: GlobalData Patent Analytics

International Business Machines (IBM) is a leading patent filer in the field of quantum dots. One of the company’s patents describes a technique introducing a chip-based structure for a vertical transmon qubit device. The structure consists of two superconducting materials connected to crystalline substrates, and it includes a vertical Josephson junction within the substrate. Additionally, the structure incorporates a transmon qubit that utilises the vertical Josephson junction and a capacitor positioned between the two superconducting materials.

Other prominent patent filers in the space include D-Wave Quantum and Northrop Grumman.

By geographic reach, River Lane Research leads the pack, followed by Kyndi and Terra Quantum. In terms of application diversity, Intel holds the top position, followed by Corning and International Research Council.

Quantum dots are gaining significance across various industries due to their exceptional colour purity, tunability, and high efficiency in applications such as displays, lighting, and solar cells. They are typically encapsulated with a protective coating to enhance their stability, prevent degradation, and improve their optical properties. Accurate characterisation techniques such as spectroscopy, microscopy, and electrical measurements are employed to analyse quantum dot size, emission spectra, quantum yield, and charge carrier dynamics.

