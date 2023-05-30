The technology industry continues to be a hotbed of innovation, with activity driven by the progress in robotics, machine learning, artificial intelligence (AI), and sensor technologies, as well as growing importance of technologies such as robotic manipulators, LiDAR, ultrasonic sensors, thermal cameras, and other specialised sensors. Inspection robots may use technologies like simultaneous localisation and mapping (SLAM), path planning algorithms, and obstacle detection systems to navigate autonomously in various environments, including confined spaces, hazardous areas, or complex structures. In the last three years alone, there have been over 3.6 million patents filed and granted in the technology industry, according to GlobalData’s report on Innovation in Robotics: Inspection robots.

However, not all innovations are equal and nor do they follow a constant upward trend. Instead, their evolution takes the form of an S-shaped curve that reflects their typical lifecycle from early emergence to accelerating adoption, before finally stabilising and reaching maturity.

Identifying where a particular innovation is on this journey, especially those that are in the emerging and accelerating stages, is essential for understanding their current level of adoption and the likely future trajectory and impact they will have.

300+ innovations will shape the technology industry

According to GlobalData’s Technology Foresights, which plots the S-curve for the technology industry using innovation intensity models built on over 2.5 million patents, there are 300+ innovation areas that will shape the future of the industry.

Within the emerging innovation stage, AI-assisted inspection, anti-collision LiDAR, and 3d object sensing are disruptive technologies that are in the early stages of application and should be tracked closely. Autonomous harvesters, cleaning robots, and line follower robots are some of the accelerating innovation areas, where adoption has been steadily increasing. Among maturing innovation areas are, welding robot and robotic vision, which are now well established in the industry.

Innovation S-curve for robotics in the technology industry

Inspection robots is a key innovation area in robotics

Inspection robots are specialised robotic systems that conduct visual assessments of industrial or commercial facilities. By employing a blend of cameras, sensors, and related technologies, these robots scrutinise the surroundings, identify irregularities, and promptly notify personnel. Moreover, they possess the capability to automate repetitive inspection and maintenance duties.

GlobalData’s analysis also uncovers the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patenting activity across different applications and geographies. According to GlobalData, there are 250+ companies, spanning technology vendors, established technology companies, and up-and-coming start-ups engaged in the development and application of inspection robots.

Key players in inspection robots – a disruptive innovation in the technology industry

‘Application diversity’ measures the number of different applications identified for each relevant patent and broadly splits companies into either ‘niche’ or ‘diversified’ innovators.

‘Geographic reach’ refers to the number of different countries each relevant patent is registered in and reflects the breadth of geographic application intended, ranging from ‘global’ to ‘local’.

Patent volumes related to inspection robots

Alphabet is a leading patent filer in inspection robots. The company’s patents are aimed at invention related to generating a speed plan for an autonomous vehicle.

As an example, the vehicle is maneuvered in an autonomous driving mode along a route using pre-stored map information, identifying a plurality of keep clear regions where the vehicle should not stop but can drive through in the autonomous driving mode.

Each keep clear region is associated with a priority value. A subset of the plurality of keep clear regions is identified based on the route. A speed plan for stopping the vehicle is generated based on the priority values associated with the keep clear regions of the subset. The speed plan identifies a location for stopping the vehicle. The speed plan is also used to stop the vehicle in the location.

Other prominent patent filers in the inspection robots space include LG and Baidu.

By geographic reach, Pentair leads the pack, followed by Yamaha Motor and Atlas Copco. In terms of application diversity, UIEvolution holds the top position, followed by Lear and Austrian electronics company ams.

Inspection robots can enhance efficiency, safety, and accuracy in the inspection of industrial or commercial facilities. They reduce human involvement in hazardous or repetitive tasks, minimise downtime, and enable proactive maintenance, ultimately leading to cost savings and improved operational performance.