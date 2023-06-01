The technology industry continues to be a hotbed of innovation, with activity driven by factors such as the increasing demand for miniaturised and energy-efficient electronics, advancements in nanotechnology, and the potential for single electron transistors (SETs) to enable new applications in quantum computing and sensing. This has resulted in the growing importance of technologies such as nanofabrication techniques, quantum tunnelling phenomena, and advanced materials engineering, which collectively contribute to the development of highly efficient and high-performance single electron transistors. In the last three years alone, there have been over 3.6 million patents filed and granted in the technology industry, according to GlobalData’s report on Technology Innovation: Single electron transistors (SETs).

However, not all innovations are equal and nor do they follow a constant upward trend. Instead, their evolution takes the form of an S-shaped curve that reflects their typical lifecycle from early emergence to accelerating adoption, before finally stabilising and reaching maturity.

Identifying where a particular innovation is on this journey, especially those that are in the emerging and accelerating stages, is essential for understanding their current level of adoption and the likely future trajectory and impact they will have.

300+ innovations will shape the technology industry

According to GlobalData’s Technology Foresights, which plots the S-curve for the technology industry using innovation intensity models built on over 2.5 million patents, there are 300+ innovation areas that will shape the future of the industry.

Within the emerging innovation stage, microphone beamforming, live betting games, and quantum dots are disruptive technologies that are in the early stages of application and should be tracked closely. Circuit design testing, smart contracts, and surround sound systems are some of the accelerating innovation areas, where adoption has been steadily increasing. Among maturing innovation areas are, vehicle platooning, peripheral component interconnect (PCI) power management, and wireless microphones, which are now well established in the industry.

Innovation S-curve for the technology industry

Single electron transistors is a key innovation area in technology

Single electron transistors (SETs) are specialised transistors that utilise individual or a few electrons to regulate current flow. While SETs find significant usage in research, their reliability and application scope is restricted compared to conventional transistors. These transistors commonly serve in quantum mechanics and nanoelectronics investigations, enabling advancements in these fields.

GlobalData’s analysis also uncovers the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patenting activity across different applications and geographies. According to GlobalData, there are 10+ companies, spanning technology vendors, established technology companies, and up-and-coming start-ups engaged in the development and application of single electron transistors.

Key players in single electron transistors – a disruptive innovation in the technology industry

‘Application diversity’ measures the number of different applications identified for each relevant patent and broadly splits companies into either ‘niche’ or ‘diversified’ innovators.

‘Geographic reach’ refers to the number of different countries each relevant patent is registered in and reflects the breadth of geographic application intended, ranging from ‘global’ to ‘local’.

Patent volumes related to single electron transistors

Source: GlobalData Patent Analytics

Intel is a leading patent filer in single electron transistors. One of the company’s patents describes quantum computing assemblies, devices, and methods. An embodiment involves a quantum computing assembly comprising multiple dies connected to a package substrate, with lateral interconnects incorporating a superconductor between different dies. Additionally, at least one of the dies within the assembly incorporates quantum processing circuitry.

Other prominent patent filers in the space include Japan Science and Technology Agency and CEA.

By geographic reach, Quantum Motion Technologies leads the pack, followed by Furukawa and Huawei. In terms of application diversity, Samsung holds the top position, followed by Nokia and Nanochip.

Technology innovation in single electron transistors (SETs) has revolutionised the field of electronic devices. SETs are nanoscale devices that control the flow of individual electrons, offering high precision and low power consumption.

To further understand the key themes and technologies disrupting the technology industry, access GlobalData’s latest thematic research report on Technology.