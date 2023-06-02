The technology industry continues to be a hotbed of innovation, with activity driven by need for agility, cost efficiency, and scalability in network operations. Also, growing importance of technologies such as network virtualization, software-defined networking (SDN), and cloud computing are driving the market. In the last three years alone, there have been over 3.6 million patents filed and granted in the technology industry, according to GlobalData’s report on Technology Innovation: Virtual network functions.

However, not all innovations are equal and nor do they follow a constant upward trend. Instead, their evolution takes the form of an S-shaped curve that reflects their typical lifecycle from early emergence to accelerating adoption, before finally stabilising and reaching maturity.

GlobalData
Report-cover

Premium Insights Technology Innovation: Virtual network functions

Buy the Report

Identifying where a particular innovation is on this journey, especially those that are in the emerging and accelerating stages, is essential for understanding their current level of adoption and the likely future trajectory and impact they will have.

300+ innovations will shape the technology industry                     

According to GlobalData’s Technology Foresights, which plots the S-curve for the technology industry using innovation intensity models built on over 2.5 million patents, there are 300+ innovation areas that will shape the future of the industry.

Within the emerging innovation stage, microphone beamforming, live betting games, and quantum dots are disruptive technologies that are in the early stages of application and should be tracked closely. Circuit design testing, smart contracts and surround sound systems are some of the accelerating innovation areas, where adoption has been steadily increasing. Among maturing innovation areas are vehicle platooning and PCI power management, which are now well established in the industry.

Innovation S-curve for the technology industry

Virtual network functions is a key innovation area in technology

Virtual network functions (VNFs) are software-based network functions that are deployed on virtualized servers or cloud infrastructures. They provide the same network services as physical network appliances, such as firewalls, routers, and load balancers, but with the added benefits of flexibility and scalability. VNFs can be deployed quickly and cost-effectively and are often used in software defined networks (SDN) and network functions virtualization (NFV) architectures.

GlobalData’s analysis also uncovers the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patenting activity across different applications and geographies. According to GlobalData, there are 40+ companies, spanning technology vendors, established technology companies, and up-and-coming start-ups engaged in the development and application of virtual network functions.

Key players in virtual network functions – a disruptive innovation in the technology industry

‘Application diversity’ measures the number of different applications identified for each relevant patent and broadly splits companies into either ‘niche’ or ‘diversified’ innovators.

‘Geographic reach’ refers to the number of different countries each relevant patent is registered in and reflects the breadth of geographic application intended, ranging from ‘global’ to ‘local’.

Patent volumes related to virtual network functions

Company Total patents (2010 - 2021) Premium intelligence on the world's largest companies
Huawei Investment & Holding 388 Unlock company profile
VMware 178 Unlock company profile
Cisco Systems 137 Unlock company profile
Desktone 117 Unlock company profile
NEC 98 Unlock company profile
Juniper Networks 96 Unlock company profile
International Business Machines (IBM) 95 Unlock company profile
Amazon.com 84 Unlock company profile
Oracle 70 Unlock company profile
ZTE 69 Unlock company profile
Hewlett Packard Enterprise 65 Unlock company profile
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson 62 Unlock company profile
Nokia 50 Unlock company profile
ServiceNow 35 Unlock company profile
Microsoft 32 Unlock company profile
Hitachi 29 Unlock company profile
Dell Technologies 28 Unlock company profile
AT&T 28 Unlock company profile
Intel 27 Unlock company profile
Furukawa 25 Unlock company profile
Verizon Patent And Licensing 21 Unlock company profile
Alphabet 20 Unlock company profile
BT Group 19 Unlock company profile
Nippon Telegraph and Telephone 18 Unlock company profile
Keysight Technologies 17 Unlock company profile
Ciena 16 Unlock company profile
Citrix Systems 12 Unlock company profile
SoftBank Group 11 Unlock company profile
Siemens 10 Unlock company profile
Mitsubishi Electric 10 Unlock company profile
Legend 10 Unlock company profile
ASSIA 9 Unlock company profile
Apple 9 Unlock company profile
Nutanix 8 Unlock company profile
Infinera 8 Unlock company profile
EntryPoint 7 Unlock company profile
Altr Solutions 7 Unlock company profile
Illumio 7 Unlock company profile
EXFO 6 Unlock company profile
Telefónica Digital Espana SLU 6 Unlock company profile
HP 6 Unlock company profile
Broadcom 6 Unlock company profile
Ivanti 6 Unlock company profile
Worldline 5 Unlock company profile
Boeing 5 Unlock company profile
Orange 5 Unlock company profile
Plexxi 5 Unlock company profile
Xerox 5 Unlock company profile

Source: GlobalData Patent Analytics

Huawei is a leading patent filer in the wireless microphone space. One of the company’s patents describes a virtualized network management entity that obtains initial credential information of the virtualized network function entity and installs it onto the entity during or after instantiation. This allows the virtualized network function entity to obtain a formal certificate from a certificate authority using the initial credentials. The method involves various management entities and systems to facilitate the process, including NFVO, VNFM, VIM, OSS/EMS, and the NFVI management and control unit. 

Other prominent patent filers in the space include VMWare and Cisco.

By geographic reach, Plexxi leads the pack, followed by Worldline and Hitachi. In terms of application diversity, Xerox holds the top position, followed by Infinera and Telefónica Digital Espana.

Innovation in virtual network functions (VNFs) refers to advancements in virtualizing network functions traditionally performed by dedicated hardware. VNFs enable the deployment and management of network services in a flexible and scalable manner. Major technologies involved in VNF innovation include network virtualization, software-defined networking (SDN), and cloud computing, which enable the virtualization and orchestration of network functions in a virtualized infrastructure.

To further understand the key themes and technologies disrupting the technology industry, access GlobalData’s latest thematic research report on Technology.

GlobalData

GlobalData, the leading provider of industry intelligence, provided the underlying data, research, and analysis used to produce this article.

GlobalData’s Patent Analytics tracks patent filings and grants from official offices around the world. Textual analysis and official patent classifications are used to group patents into key thematic areas and link them to specific companies across the world’s largest industries.