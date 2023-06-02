The technology industry continues to be a hotbed of innovation, with activity driven by need for agility, cost efficiency, and scalability in network operations. Also, growing importance of technologies such as network virtualization, software-defined networking (SDN), and cloud computing are driving the market. In the last three years alone, there have been over 3.6 million patents filed and granted in the technology industry, according to GlobalData’s report on Technology Innovation: Virtual network functions.

However, not all innovations are equal and nor do they follow a constant upward trend. Instead, their evolution takes the form of an S-shaped curve that reflects their typical lifecycle from early emergence to accelerating adoption, before finally stabilising and reaching maturity.

Identifying where a particular innovation is on this journey, especially those that are in the emerging and accelerating stages, is essential for understanding their current level of adoption and the likely future trajectory and impact they will have.

300+ innovations will shape the technology industry

According to GlobalData’s Technology Foresights, which plots the S-curve for the technology industry using innovation intensity models built on over 2.5 million patents, there are 300+ innovation areas that will shape the future of the industry.

Within the emerging innovation stage, microphone beamforming, live betting games, and quantum dots are disruptive technologies that are in the early stages of application and should be tracked closely. Circuit design testing, smart contracts and surround sound systems are some of the accelerating innovation areas, where adoption has been steadily increasing. Among maturing innovation areas are vehicle platooning and PCI power management, which are now well established in the industry.

Innovation S-curve for the technology industry

Virtual network functions is a key innovation area in technology

Virtual network functions (VNFs) are software-based network functions that are deployed on virtualized servers or cloud infrastructures. They provide the same network services as physical network appliances, such as firewalls, routers, and load balancers, but with the added benefits of flexibility and scalability. VNFs can be deployed quickly and cost-effectively and are often used in software defined networks (SDN) and network functions virtualization (NFV) architectures.

GlobalData’s analysis also uncovers the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patenting activity across different applications and geographies. According to GlobalData, there are 40+ companies, spanning technology vendors, established technology companies, and up-and-coming start-ups engaged in the development and application of virtual network functions.

Key players in virtual network functions – a disruptive innovation in the technology industry

‘Application diversity’ measures the number of different applications identified for each relevant patent and broadly splits companies into either ‘niche’ or ‘diversified’ innovators.

‘Geographic reach’ refers to the number of different countries each relevant patent is registered in and reflects the breadth of geographic application intended, ranging from ‘global’ to ‘local’.

Patent volumes related to virtual network functions

Source: GlobalData Patent Analytics

Huawei is a leading patent filer in the wireless microphone space. One of the company’s patents describes a virtualized network management entity that obtains initial credential information of the virtualized network function entity and installs it onto the entity during or after instantiation. This allows the virtualized network function entity to obtain a formal certificate from a certificate authority using the initial credentials. The method involves various management entities and systems to facilitate the process, including NFVO, VNFM, VIM, OSS/EMS, and the NFVI management and control unit.

Other prominent patent filers in the space include VMWare and Cisco.

By geographic reach, Plexxi leads the pack, followed by Worldline and Hitachi. In terms of application diversity, Xerox holds the top position, followed by Infinera and Telefónica Digital Espana.

Innovation in virtual network functions (VNFs) refers to advancements in virtualizing network functions traditionally performed by dedicated hardware. VNFs enable the deployment and management of network services in a flexible and scalable manner. Major technologies involved in VNF innovation include network virtualization, software-defined networking (SDN), and cloud computing, which enable the virtualization and orchestration of network functions in a virtualized infrastructure.

