The technology industry continues to be a hotbed of innovation, with activity driven by increasing demand for wireless audio solutions, advancements in digital signal processing, and the need for improved audio quality and reliability. Also, growing importance of technologies such as advanced frequency modulation techniques, digital audio transmission, and adaptive frequency hopping are driving the market. In the last three years alone, there have been over 3.6 million patents filed and granted in the technology industry, according to GlobalData’s report on Technology Innovation: Wireless microphones.

However, not all innovations are equal and nor do they follow a constant upward trend. Instead, their evolution takes the form of an S-shaped curve that reflects their typical lifecycle from early emergence to accelerating adoption, before finally stabilising and reaching maturity.

Identifying where a particular innovation is on this journey, especially those that are in the emerging and accelerating stages, is essential for understanding their current level of adoption and the likely future trajectory and impact they will have.

300+ innovations will shape the technology industry

According to GlobalData’s Technology Foresights, which plots the S-curve for the technology industry using innovation intensity models built on over 2.5 million patents, there are 300+ innovation areas that will shape the future of the industry.

Within the emerging innovation stage, live betting games, microphone beamforming and quantum dots are disruptive technologies that are in the early stages of application and should be tracked closely. Circuit design testing, smart contracts and surround sound systems are some of the accelerating innovation areas, where adoption has been steadily increasing. Among maturing innovation areas are vehicle platooning and PCI power management, which are now well established in the industry.

Innovation S-curve for the technology industry

Wireless microphones is a key innovation area in technology

Wireless microphones are audio recording devices that transmit sound signals without the requirement of physical connections, such as cables or wires. They are commonly employed in scenarios like public speaking, presentations, and live performances.

GlobalData’s analysis also uncovers the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patenting activity across different applications and geographies. According to GlobalData, there are 10+ companies, spanning technology vendors, established technology companies, and up-and-coming start-ups engaged in the development and application of wireless microphones.

Key players in wireless microphones – a disruptive innovation in the technology industry

‘Application diversity’ measures the number of different applications identified for each relevant patent and broadly splits companies into either ‘niche’ or ‘diversified’ innovators.

‘Geographic reach’ refers to the number of different countries each relevant patent is registered in and reflects the breadth of geographic application intended, ranging from ‘global’ to ‘local’.

Patent volumes related to wireless microphones

Source: GlobalData Patent Analytics

Apple is a leading patent filer in the wireless microphones space. One of the company’s patents describes a method and system used for delivering a personalized virtual environment (VE) experience to a user. The method involves receiving a user's request to access the VE, including their preferences, and generating a personalized VE with tailored content based on those preferences. The system consists of a server and a client, where the server generates the personalized VE and the client displays it to the user. This approach enhances user enjoyment and engagement by providing a VE experience that aligns with their interests and preferences.

Other prominent patent filers in the space include Bragi and Qualcomm.

By geographic reach, ROHM leads the pack, followed by Xiaomi and Uber. In terms of application diversity, MediaTek holds the top position, followed by Samsung and Turtle Beach.

Innovations in wireless microphones have transformed the way we capture and transmit audio, providing greater mobility and flexibility in various applications. Major technologies involved in wireless microphones include advanced frequency modulation techniques, digital audio transmission, adaptive frequency hopping, and encryption for secure communication. These technologies enable seamless wireless connectivity, interference mitigation, extended range, and enhanced audio performance, contributing to the expansion and adoption of wireless microphones in professional audio, entertainment, broadcasting, and other industries. To further understand the key themes and technologies disrupting the technology industry, access GlobalData’s latest thematic research report on Technology.