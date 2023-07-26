The alliance is expected to enable Ericsson to develop next-gen 5G solutions. Credit: nitpicker via Shutterstock.

Chip manufacturing major Intel has announced a 5G technology partnership with Ericsson, a Sweden-based telecommunications company.

Under the partnership, Intel will manufacture customised 5G system-on-chips (SoCs) for Ericsson using its 18A process and manufacturing technology.

The SoCs are expected to aid Ericsson in developing advanced 5G infrastructure.

Additionally, the businesses will deepen their collaboration to enhance Ericsson’s Cloud RAN (radio access network) solutions using 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors with Intel vRAN Boost.

Intel senior vice president and general manager of the network and edge group Sachin Katti said: “As our work together evolves, this is a significant milestone with Ericsson to partner broadly on their next-generation optimized 5G infrastructure.

“This agreement exemplifies our shared vision to innovate and transform network connectivity, and it reinforces the growing customer confidence in our process and manufacturing technology.”

Ericsson executive vice president and head of networks Fredrik Jejdling said: “Ericsson has a long history of close collaboration with Intel, and we are pleased to expand this further as we utilise Intel to manufacture our future custom 5G SoCs on their 18A process node, which is in line with Ericsson’s long-term strategy for a more resilient and sustainable supply chain.

“In addition, we will be expanding our collaboration that we announced at MWC 2023 to work together with the ecosystem to accelerate industry-scale open RAN utilising standard Intel Xeon-based platforms.”

Earlier this year, Intel Foundry Services (IFS) signed a deal with Arm, a semiconductor design company, allowing it to build chips in Intel’s manufacturing facilities.

The collaboration aimed at enabling Arm to use Intel’s 18A process to build low-power SoCs, with an initial focus on smartphones.