US-based company International Business Machines’s IT hiring declined 3.4% in July 2021 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics.

The company’s overall hiring activity declined by 0.17% in July 2021 when compared with June 2021.

IT jobs claimed a 45.91% share in the company’s total hiring activity in July 2021, and recorded a 1.86% down over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops International Business Machines IT hiring in July 2021

Out of the total IT job titles posted by International Business Machines, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 80.24% in July 2021, and a 17.36% drop over June 2021, while Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a share of 9.57% in July 2021, and registered an 11.97% decline. Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 5.36% in July 2021, a 7.49% drop from June 2021.

Asia-Pacific drives IT hiring at International Business Machines

Asia-Pacific emerged as the leading region in the global technology IT hiring activity in July 2021 with a 55.64% share, which marked a 230.15% growth over the previous month.

North America stood next with 22.92%, registering a 56.32% month-on-month decline. Europe was the third leading region with a 16.11% share and a 57.79% drop over June 2021.

In the fourth place was South & Central America with a share of 4.68% and a month-on-month decline of 49.16%.Middle East & Africa stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 0.65%, registering a 10.53% rise over the previous month.

India commanded a leading presence in the region’s technology industry IT hiring activity with a 46.65% share in July 2021, a 638.24% growth over June 2021. the US featured next with a 19.89% share, down 59.75% over the previous month. Italy recorded a 3.25% share, decline of 60.08% compared with June 2021.

Junior Level jobs lead International Business Machines IT hiring activity in July 2021

Junior Level jobs held a share of 57.03%, down by 12.04% from June 2021. Mid Level positions with a 34.82% share, a decline of 23.22% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 7.96% share, up 14.22% over June 2021, while Senior postings accounted for 0.19%, recording a month-on-month increase of 50%.