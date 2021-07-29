US-based company International Business Machines’s IT hiring an increased 6.5% in June 2021 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics.

The company’s overall hiring activity an increased by 9.15% in June 2021 when compared with May 2021.

IT jobs claimed a 45.8% share in the company’s total hiring activity in June 2021, and recorded a 0.18% growth over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops International Business Machines IT hiring in June 2021

Out of the total IT job titles posted by International Business Machines, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 81.87% in June 2021, and a 3.62% drop over May 2021, while Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a share of 9.73% in June 2021, and registered a 21.68% an increase. Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 5.23% in June 2021, a 28.97% rise from May 2021.

North America drives IT hiring at International Business Machines

North America emerged as the leading region in the global technology IT hiring activity in June 2021 with a 40.67% share, which marked a 4.45% growth over the previous month.

Europe stood next with 35.66%, registering a 7.94% month-on-month decline. Asia-Pacific was the third leading region with a 14.43% share and an 8.83% drop over May 2021.

In the fourth place was South & Central America with a share of 8.14% and a month-on-month an increase of 31.08%.Middle East & Africa stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 1.09%, registering a 5.41% rise over the previous month.

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s technology industry IT hiring activity with a 38.04% share in June 2021, a 5.59% growth over May 2021. Romania featured next with a 14.94% share, down 24.26% over the previous month.Italy recorded a 7.86% share, decline of 14.59% compared with May 2021.

Junior Level jobs lead International Business Machines IT hiring activity in June 2021

Junior Level jobs held a share of 54.74%, down by 29.53% from May 2021. Mid Level positions with a 38.88% share, a growth of 103.51% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 6.27% share, up 63.5% over May 2021, while Senior postings accounted for 0.11%, recording a month-on-month decline of 20%.