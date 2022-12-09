International Business Machines’s IT hiring activity rises 22.2% in August 2021

US-based company International Business Machines IT hiring rose 22.2% in August 2021 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity increased by 13.25% in August 2021 when compared with July 2021.

IT jobs claimed a 51.56% share in the company’s total hiring activity in August 2021, and recorded a 2.66% growth over the last three-month average share.

google.charts.load(‘current’, {packages:[‘corechart’]}); google.charts.setOnLoadCallback(drawChart_template4_Healthcare_share_International_Business_Machines_CorpIT__August_2021); function drawChart_template4_Healthcare_share_International_Business_Machines_CorpIT__August_2021() { var data = google.visualization.arrayToDataTable([[‘Month’, ‘% Share’],[‘May 21’,49.88],[‘Jun 21’,49.05],[‘Jul 21’,47.78],[‘Aug 21’,51.56]]); var view = new google.visualization.DataView(data); view.setColumns([0, 1, { calc: ‘stringify’, sourceColumn: 1, type: ‘string’, role: ‘annotation’ } ]); var options = { title: ‘International Business Machines Hiring : IT Job Trend (May 2021-Aug 2021)’, chartArea: {width: ‘50%’}, hAxis: { title: ‘Month’, titleTextStyle: { italic: false, }, gridlines: { color: ‘transparent’, } }, vAxis: { title: ‘% share’, titleTextStyle: { italic: false, } }, series: { 0: { type: ‘bars’, targetAxisIndex: 0, color: ‘#00dea5’ }, }, legend: { position: ‘none’ }, annotations: { textStyle: { color: ‘black’, }, alwaysOutside: true }, }; var chart = new google.visualization.ColumnChart(document.getElementById(‘columnchart__template4_Healthcare_share_International_Business_Machines_CorpIT__August_2021’)); chart.draw(view, options); }

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops International Business Machines IT hiring in August 2021

Out of the total IT job titles posted by International Business Machines, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 89.32% in August 2021, and a 77.99% rise over July 2021, while Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a share of 4.18% in August 2021, and registered a decline of 26.84%. Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 2.52% in August 2021, a 21.14% drop from July 2021.

google.charts.load(‘current’, {packages: [‘corechart’, ‘bar’]}); google.charts.setOnLoadCallback(drawBasic_Template4_Healthcare_job_International_Business_Machines_CorpIT__August_2021); var options = { title: ‘International Business Machines Hiring by Job Classification in August 2021’, chartArea: {width: ‘50%’}, hAxis: { title: ‘% of share in IT recruitment activity’, titleTextStyle: { italic: false, }, gridlines: { color: ‘transparent’, } }, vAxis: { title: ‘Job Classification’, titleTextStyle: { italic: false, } }, series: { 0: { type: ‘bars’, targetAxisIndex: 0, color: ‘#00dea5’ }, }, legend: { position: ‘none’ }, annotations: { textStyle: { color: ‘black’, }, alwaysOutside: true }, }; function drawBasic_Template4_Healthcare_job_International_Business_Machines_CorpIT__August_2021() { var data = google.visualization.arrayToDataTable([[‘% of share in IT recruitment activity’, ‘Job Classification’],[‘Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers’,89.32],[‘Database and Network Administrators and Architects’,4.18],[‘Miscellaneous Computer Occupations’,2.52],[‘Computer Support Specialists’,2.03],[‘Computer and Information Research Scientists’,1.88],[‘Computer and Information Analysts’,0.44]]); var view = new google.visualization.DataView(data); view.setColumns([0, 1,{ calc: ‘stringify’, sourceColumn: 1, type: ‘string’, role: ‘annotation’ }]); var chart = new google.visualization.BarChart(document.getElementById(‘chart_div_Template4_Healthcare_job_International_Business_Machines_CorpIT__August_2021’)); chart.draw(view, options); }

Asia-Pacific drives IT hiring at International Business Machines

Asia-Pacific emerged as the leading region in the global healthcare IT hiring activity in August 2021 with a 65.19% share, which marked an 86.48% rise over the previous month.

North America stood next with 28.48%, registering a 109.4% month-on-month growth. Europe was the third leading region with a 3.63% share and a 63.75% drop over July 2021.

In the fourth place was South & Central America with a share of 1.95% and a month-on-month decline of 36.31%. Middle East & Africa stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 0.38%, registering a 16.67% rise over the previous month.

India commanded a leading presence in the region’s healthcare industry IT hiring activity with a 61.32% share in August 2021, a 107.86% growth over July 2021. US featured next with a 26.58% share, up 125.04% over the previous month. China recorded a 1.68% share, a decline of 6.12% compared with July 2021.

Junior Level jobs lead International Business Machines IT hiring activity in August 2021

Junior Level jobs held a share of 54.53%, up by 57.63% from July 2021. Mid Level positions with a 40.96% share, a growth of 85% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 4.47% share, down 12.81% over July 2021, while Senior postings accounted for 0.04%, recording a month-on-month decline of 66.67%.