Tier-one mobile operators target MNC customers that need global IoT connectivity with connectivity solutions, a large footprint that largely depends on roaming relationships, and the use of global SIMs that allow the same SKU to be used regardless of where the devices are built and deployed. However, there remain barriers to monetisation for operators, especially as IoT connectivity ARPU is extremely low. The complexity of global deployment requirements, the need to optimise routes, the differences in country regulations that may, for example, not allow permanent roaming due to security concerns, and the need to manage and allow granular visibility of SIMs, IoT devices and usage may call for advanced solutions from a larger ecosystem. IoT roaming specialists provide these kinds of capabilities with the aim of providing solutions for operators, OEMs and MNCs that want to use IoT more optimally and more widely throughout the world.

They may provide not only extensive mobile roaming footprints for IoT devices, and basic connectivity/SIM management, but also advanced capabilities such as device management, global carrier-agnostic connectivity via SIMs/eSIMs, extensive LTE-M and NB-IoT roaming, automated identity and mobile network switching, and the ability to deploy IoT devices with the same SIM/eSIM in countries that both do and do not allow permanent roaming. Below is a sampling of these innovative providers.

Some of the vendors below sell to operators while others target enterprises/MNCs directly or hardware manufacturers and other OEMs. While their go-to-market strategies may vary, these companies are focused on making global IoT deployments more cost-effective, flexible, and easier/faster to deploy for both the service provider and end customer. The diversity of solutions highlights the difficulties many mobile operators and their MNC customers have in profitably monetising their IoT services businesses or deployments.

Solutions for MNOs

Mobileum positions itself as a digital partner to CSPs that can not only ensure connectivity across the globe, but also provide solutions such as data analytics, seamless QoS (Quality of Service)-based connectivity, or steering i.e., directing roaming customers to preferred networks to benefit from lower prices and/or to alleviate quality concerns. Traffic can be redirected to those networks with whom the operator has the best wholesale rates. Mobileum describes these offerings as Roaming Intelligence solutions for the CSPs’ IoT business. It further provides bootstrap services for IoT devices across the globe, a local breakout data traffic network, and assurance that the data network complies with local country regulation.

iBasis is a Mobile Virtual Network Enabler (MVNE) that provides operators with data connectivity for IoT in 192 countries on 728 networks, as well as network infrastructure, services, and platforms to help them provide optimal coverage. It enables operators to extend beyond their own footprints by becoming MVNOs. The platform further supports the operators’ enterprise customers with multiple user profiles, flexibility in deployment and integration, and modifications to comply with local regulations or internal processes. iBasis’ IoT Connectivity Management Platform includes a full MVNO core network software stack with the ability to group together capabilities. iBasis offers White Label/Light/Full MVNO tiers, with the highest level enabling the operator to offer a branded SIM, rating and billing, first-line support and sales and marketing.

FloLive has an IoT management suite with four building blocks: Automated Connectivity Management, IoT-oriented LTE/5G Core Network, Device and eSIM Management, and Business Support Systems, including rating, charging, advanced billing and invoicing. It further offers a cloud-based Connectivity Management Platform (CSP)-as-a-service for MNOs, enabling expansion globally via a hyperlocal global network and additional regional packet gateways that further reduce latency. MNOs get a cost-effective connectivity solution that can be up and running in 4-6 weeks, optimized for LPWA. MNOs can leverage floLIVE’s network to offer their global enterprise customers complementary local connectivity that is not covered by existing roaming agreements.

Solutions for enterprises or OEMs

EMnify sells SIM cards to enterprises that can access 540 cellular networks in over 180 countries as well as eSIMs with over-the-air (OTA) updates. It offers transparent pricing options, so the customer only pays for active SIMs via a pay-as-you-go model or a data-pooling option. Its SIMs can store up to five subscriber identities and switch profiles as needed. EMnify further supplies device and application security features, including network-based firewalls, SMS firewalls, IMEI locks, VPNs, and connectivity profiles. Its IoT dashboard can be integrated with and managed from existing systems via APIs and tracks real-time and historical activity and usage patterns to help detect abnormal surges and facilitate troubleshooting.

Eseye leverages an end-to-end model to help enterprises deploy IoT, including its IoT LaunchPad, a tailored program that provides access to expertise at the right time to accelerate IoT projects for a simple, cost-effective fixed monthly fee. The program includes a discovery workshop, device design, test and validation, certification support and deployment. Eseye facilitates global connectivity via an IoT solution offering built-in redundancy and smart connectivity which intelligently switches between connections to keep customers up and running. It promises ultra-high IoT device availability even in the event of network failures or disruptors.

BICS SIM for Things solution is designed to meet the global connectivity requirements of enterprises and original equipment manufacturers. The service includes physical SIM cards, which connect OEM devices to more than 700 mobile operators in over 200 countries, enabling them to roam seamlessly around the world, easily switching networks depending on the quality and 2G/3G/4G/5G or LTE-M coverage needs.

Simplex Wireless is a connectivity service provider offering eSIM enabled Global IoT connectivity for businesses and OEMs. It provides connectivity via 500 networks in 191 countries with a SIM or eSIM that works virtually anywhere in the world. It has delivered and deployed 750 million SIMs and has one million SIMs under management with its bring-your-own-operator (BYOO) managed service, featuring a dashboard for the management and visibility of all SIMs. It also offers local breakout, policy control, location services, security via IPSec/VPN tunnels from SIM cards to an endpoint data centre, and business logic to enable eSIM download based on device location.