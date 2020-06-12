GlobalData is the market leader in providing actionable insight into the technology industry. With market analysts in 18 countries around the world, along with a team of researchers and consultants, we can provide you with the reliable, in-depth industry information you need.

Artificial intelligence (AI) leads as Verdict lists the top five terms tweeted on IoT in May 2020, based on data from GlobalData’s Influencer Platform. The top tweeted terms are the trending industry discussions happening on Twitter by key individuals (influencers) as tracked by the platform.

1. Artificial Intelligence – 3,549 mentions

Tech innovation, artificial intelligence, airships making a comeback, the implementation of drone delivery systems, robot evolution, application of the technology across industries, and autonomous cargo ships being currently tested, were popularly discussed topics in the month of May. According to an article shared by Ronald van Loon, a top technology influencer, the world in 2045 will be one where humans will communicate their intent directly and instantly to machines according to the Pentagon.

The article further noted that humans will control gadgets with their brains, and will communicate using neural activity alone. Additionally, artificial intelligence will control passenger planes right from take-off to landing, the report suggested.

Loon further tweeted on what might the testing of autonomous cargo ships by China. Expected to save millions of dollars, the slow travelling ships will not only relegate human captains to command centers on land, but also reduce fuel consumption and carbon emissions, the article noted.

2. Machine Learning – 1,907 mentions

The application of machine learning across industries such as construction, automotive and entertainment was widely discussed during the month of May. For instance, Mike Quindazzi, a digital alliances sales leader, tweeted on how deep learning and LiDAR perception was being used in autonomous vehicles to measure distances by illuminating the target with laser light and measuring the reflection with a sensor.

Ronald van Loon, a top technology influencer, shared a World Economic Forum report which explains how 5G would transform the world. Connected devices through unique AI and machine algorithms will make information available at faster speeds, in much greener ways requiring less power and less charge, and providing medical assistance anywhere and anytime, the article noted. 5G, together with AI, machine learning, and robotics will also enable the delivery of medical supplies to remote areas through connected drones, provide better air quality in real time, and also enable remote-controlled machines and vehicles to prevent human exposure to dangerous sites and operations.

In other news, Loon shared a video on how a researcher integrated augmented reality with machine learning and music to create sound beats.

3 Things That Will Change the World Today Get the Verdict morning email

3. Fintech – 1,546 mentions

How emerging technologies such as IoT, artificial intelligence, blockchain, and AR/VR are impacting industries including financial services, healthcare, retail, transport, and more, were popularly discussed during the month. For instance, Kirk D Borne, a principal data scientist, shared an article on emerging technologies impacting different industries. The article details how connected sensors are used in financial technology services to provide insurance to customers.

In other news, Mike Quindazzi, a digital alliances sales leader, shared an article on how 5G has brought a wealth of opportunities for all sectors. In financial services, 5G networks enable customers to access a vast array of products via mobile networks and devices.

4. Big Data – 1,459 mentions

How big data is transforming industries, reasons why the technology keeps getting bigger, and how organisations must evaluate and prioritise the value of data and analytics, were popularly discussed topics during the month. According to an article shared by Andreas Staub, a business development and digital transformation leader, shared an article on how big data is changing the financial industry. Right from helping make better decisions to stepping up their security, and reducing manual processes, big data is transforming the financial industry, the article noted.

Mike Quindazzi, a digital alliances sales leader, shared an article on twenty reasons how and why big data is getting bigger. The article noted that the scale of data being generated is staggering and does not seem to stop. The article further revealed that 4,416,720 GB of internet data was being used by Americans, 188,000,000 emails sent, 18,100,000 texts sent, and 390,030 apps downloaded in one minute.

In other news, Ronald van Loon, a top technology influencer, shared an article on how deepfake technology will enable the next ‘big’ data breach. For instance, hackers or cybercriminals can make a fortune, simply by fabricating a voice message or phone call, also known as vishing, the article noted.

5. Covid-19 – 1,195 mentions

Right from clever innovations to tackle the Covid-19 crisis to technologies driving autonomous retail to safeguard people against the coronavirus spread and convenience shopping, were popularly discussed during the month. For example, an article shared by Marcus Borba, a global thought leader and influencer, an artificial intelligence self-checkout shopping cart was driving autonomous retail. The article noted how technologies such as image recognition, sensor fusion, deep learning, weight sensors, in-store map, and scanless recognition, allows customers to collect products and finally pay and go.

Evan Kirstel, a top B2B influencer, discussed how a wearable device can identify a cough and other coronavirus symptoms such as temperature, and others. Developed by researchers from Chicago, the small, soft patch can be adhered to a person’s throat and worn at home to identify symptoms, before stepping into a healthcare facility the article noted.

In other news, Fred Steube, a technologist, shared an article on how doctors are making house calls through holograms, allowing sick patients to stay home while providing assistance to them through the hololens.

Download the full report from

GlobalData's Report Store View full report

GlobalData is this website’s parent business intelligence company.