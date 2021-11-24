Ireland’s technology industry registered a 6.7% drop in IT hiring activity in October 2021 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 3.99% in October 2021 when compared with September 2021.

Out of the technology industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 32.32% share in October 2021, recording a decrease of 1.98% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Ireland’s technology industry’s IT recruitment activity in October 2021

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 100.87% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Ireland’s technology industry in October 2021.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 77.64% in October 2021, registering a 15.99% decline over the previous month.

2) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed a 7.7% share, an increase of 24% over the previous month.

3) Computer Support Specialists held a share of 6.46%, registering an 11.86% decline from September 2021.

4) Database and Network Administrators and Architects captured a share of 6.34%, down 40.7% over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in Ireland’s IT recruitment activity in October 2021

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average decline of 2.79% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Ireland’s technology industry during October 2021 over September 2021.

Accenture posted 265 IT jobs in October 2021 and registered a drop of 20.42% over the previous month, followed by Version 1 Holdings with 112 jobs and a 60% growth. Salesforce with 44 IT jobs and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson with 40 jobs, recorded a 76% growth and a 48.15% growth, respectively, while Microsoft recorded a decline of 43.48% with 26 job postings during October 2021.

Junior Level job postings dominate in October 2021

Junior Level jobs held a share of 52.55%, down by 10.95% from September 2021. Mid Level positions with a 34.41% share, registered a decline of 24.93% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 12.8% share, down 13.45% over September 2021, while Senior postings accounted for 0.25%, recording a month-on-month decline of 33.33%.