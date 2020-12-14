Israel’s technology industry saw a flat growth in overall deal activity during November 2020, when compared with the last 12-month average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 24 deals worth $396.71m were announced in November 2020, compared to the 12-month average of 24 deals.

Venture financing was the leading category in the month in terms of volume with 18 deals which accounted for 75% of all deals.

In second place was M&A with six deals respectively accounting for 25% of overall deal activity in the country’s technology industry during the month.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading deal category in Israel’s technology industry with total deals worth $309.3m, while private equity deals totalled $87.41m.

Israel technology industry deals in November 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry deals accounted for 73.1% of the overall value during November 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $290m, against the overall value of $396.71m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of November 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Acrew Capital, Aspect Ventures, Coatue Management, Greylock Partners, Lightspeed Management Company, Shlomo Kramer and Singtel Innov8 Ventures’ $130m venture financing of Cato Networks

2) The $70m acquisition of Voca.ai by Snap

3) Arkin Holdings, Atento Capital, Delek US Holdings, Koch Disruptive Technologies, Spider Capital, State of Mind Ventures, Summit Peak Investments and U.S. Venture Partners (USVP)’s $45m venture financing of Percepto

4) The $25m venture financing of AI21 Labs by Pitango First and TPY Capital

5) BlueRed Partners, Citigroup, Evolution Equity Partners, The Goldman Sachs Group and Innovation Endeavors’ venture financing of Unbound Tech for $20m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

