Israel’s technology industry saw a rise of 60.9% in overall deal activity during October 2020, when compared with the last 12-month average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 37 deals worth $487.28m were announced in October 2020, compared to the 12-month average of 23 deals.

Venture financing was the leading category in the month in terms of volume with 31 deals which accounted for 83.8% of all deals.

In second place was M&A with five deals, followed by private equity with one transactions, respectively accounting for 13.5% and 2.7% of overall deal activity in the country’s technology industry during the month.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading deal category in Israel’s technology industry with total deals worth $487.28m.

Israel technology industry deals in October 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry deals accounted for 49.9% of the overall value during October 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $243m, against the overall value of $487.28m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of October 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) ION Crossover Partners and Viola Growth’s $120m venture financing of SimilarWeb

2) The $35m venture financing of Apiiro by Greylock Partners and Kleiner Perkins

3) Axess Ventures, Viola Ventures, Commerce Ventures Management, KDS Media Fund, Kreos Capital Group, La Maison Simons, LG Technology Ventures, Magma Venture Partners, MizMaa Ventures, Naver, Remagine Media Ventures and Storm Ventures’ $30m venture financing of Visual Conception

4) The $30m venture financing of TechSee Augmented Vision by OurCrowd, Planven Investments, Salesforce Ventures, Scale Venture Partners and TELUS Ventures

5) FinTLV Ventures, MS&AD Ventures and PRYTEK’s venture financing of BlackSwan Technologies for $28m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.

Visit our ‘Technology Deals Dashboard’ for the latest trends in M&A, PE, and VC activity, top deals and advisory league tables in the technology industry.