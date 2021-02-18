Israel’s technology industry saw a drop of 12.00% in overall deal activity during January 2021, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by $2.6bn merger of ION Acquisition1 Ltd and Taboola.Com, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 22 deals worth $3.1bn were announced in January 2021, compared with the 12-month average of 25 deals.

venture financing was the leading category in the month in terms of volume with 12 deals, which accounted for 54.6% of all deals.

In second place was M&A with eight deals, followed by private equity with two transactions, respectively accounting for 36.4% and 9.1% of overall deal activity in the Israel’s technology industry during the month.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading deal category in Israel’s technology industry with total deals worth $2.65bn, while venture financing and private equity deals totalled $312.7m and $137.57m respectively.

Israel technology industry deals in January 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry deals accounted for 97.6% of the overall value during January 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $3.03bn, against the overall value of $3.1bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of January 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) The $2.6bn merger of ION Acquisition1 Ltd and Taboola.Com

2) The $208m venture financing of DriveNets by Atreides Management, Bessemer Venture Partners, D1 Capital Partners and Pitango Venture Capital

3) FIMI Opportunity Funds’ $137.57m private equity deal with E&M Computing

4) The $50m acquisition deal with Alcide.IO by Rapid7

5) Insight Partners, S Capital and TLV Partners’ venture financing with Run:AI for $30m.

