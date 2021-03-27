Israel’s technology industry saw a rise of 19.23% in overall deal activity during February 2021, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by Francisco Partners Management, Gigi Levy, Gilad Japhet, HP Beteiligungs and Yuval Rakavy’s $600m private equity deal with MyHeritage, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 31 deals worth $1.11bn were announced in February 2021, compared with the 12-month average of 26 deals.

venture financing was the leading category in the month in terms of volume with 25 deals, which accounted for 80.7% of all deals.

In second place was M&A with four deals, followed by private equity with two transactions, respectively accounting for 12.9% and 6.5% of overall deal activity in the Israel’s technology industry during the month.

In terms of value of deals, private equity was the leading deal category in Israel’s technology industry with total deals worth $600m, while venture financing and M&A deals totalled $510.6m and $1.37m respectively.

Israel technology industry deals in February 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry deals accounted for 80.04% of the overall value during February 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $890m, against the overall value of $1.11bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of February 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Francisco Partners Management, Gigi Levy, Gilad Japhet, HP Beteiligungs and Yuval Rakavy’s $600m private equity deal with MyHeritage

2) The $120m venture financing of Cyesec by 83North Venture Capital and EQT Partners

3) Insight Partners, Israel Growth Partners, Jerusalem Venture Partners and Vintage Investment Partners’ $75m venture financing of Earnix

4) The $65m venture financing deal with Pliops by Expon Capital, Intel Capital, Koch Disruptive Technologies, NVIDIA, SoftBank Ventures Asia, State of Mind Ventures, Sweetwood Capital, Viola Ventures, Western Digital Capital and Xilinx Technology Ventures

5) Dawn Capital, Hetz Ventures Management, Insight Partners, Red Dot Capital Partners and TLV Partners’ venture financing with Granulate Cloud Solutions for $30m.

