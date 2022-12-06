IT hiring in global technology industry drops 10.8% in November 2022

The global technology industry noticed a 10.8% drop in IT hiring activity in November 2022 over the previous month, led by Accenture ’s 12.65% share, according to GlobalData’s Jobs Analytics database.

The technology industry’s overall hiring activity declined 11.83% when compared with October 2022.

Noticeably, IT jobs accounted for a 25.55% share of the global technology industry’s hiring activity in November 2022, up 0.5% over the last three-month average share.

According to GlobalData, IT job opportunities available at the end of November 2022 were 14.34% lower when compared with the previous month.

The decrease was a result of 35.85% higher job postings as compared to job closures during the month.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers drive technology IT hiring activity

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers with a share of 58.31% emerged as the top IT occupation in the technology hiring activity in November 2022, a 28.55% decline over the previous month. Database and Network Administrators and Architects came in second with a share of 15.09% in November 2022, down 25.4% over the previous month.

The other prominent IT roles include Computer and Information Analysts with a 13.92% share in November 2022, a decline of 11.8% over the previous month, and Computer Support Specialists with a 5.44% share in November 2022 and a drop of 33.22% over October 2022.

Top five technology companies by recruitment activity in November 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average growth of 11.48% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of global technology industry during November 2022 over October 2022.

Accenture posted 3,974 IT jobs in November 2022 and registered a rise of 11.19% over the previous month, followed by International Business Machines with 1,771 jobs and an 116.5% growth. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone with 1,263 IT jobs and HCL Technologies with 1,084 jobs, recorded an 11.99% decline and a 1.98% rise, respectively, while Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson recorded a 19.76% drop with 1,056 job postings during November 2022.

Regional composition of IT hiring in technology industry

North America emerged as the leading region in the global technology IT hiring activity in November 2022 with a 46.36% share, which marked a 31.72% drop over the previous month.

Asia-Pacific stood next with 33.69%, registering an 11.11% month-on-month decline. Europe was the third leading region with a 17.18% share and a 34.33% drop over October 2022.

In the fourth place was Middle East & Africa with a share of 1.48% and a month-on-month drop of 32.06%. South & Central America stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 1.29%, registering a 34.68% decrease over the previous month.