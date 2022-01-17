The global technology industry noticed a 2.6% drop in IT hiring activity in December 2021 over the previous month, led by Accenture’s 21.5% share, according to GlobalData’s Jobs Analytics database.

The technology industry’s overall hiring activity declined 3.01% when compared with November 2021.

Noticeably, IT jobs accounted for a 33.39% share of the global technology industry’s hiring activity in December 2021, down 0.57% over the last three-month average share.

According to GlobalData, IT job opportunities available at the end of December 2021 were 7.72% lower when compared with the previous month.

The decrease was a result of 18.97% higher job postings as compared to job closures during the month.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers drive technology IT hiring activity

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers with a share of 75.32% emerged as the top IT occupation in the technology hiring activity in December 2021, a 10.55% decline over the previous month. Database and Network Administrators and Architects came in second with a share of 8.99% in December 2021, down 16.73% over the previous month.

The other prominent IT roles include Miscellaneous Computer Occupations with a 6.92% share in December 2021, a decline of 1.25% over the previous month, and Computer Support Specialists with a 5.21% share in December 2021 and a drop of 16.96% over November 2021.

Top five technology companies by recruitment activity in December 2021

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average growth of 56.72% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of global technology industry during December 2021 over November 2021.

Accenture posted 13,538 IT jobs in December 2021 and registered a rise of 95.21% over the previous month, followed by Nippon Telegraph and Telephone with 2,142 jobs and an 8.58% decline. Capgemini with 1,878 IT jobs and AT&T with 1,680 jobs, recorded a 1.16% decline and a 26.51% rise, respectively, while DXC Technology recorded a 107.28% rise with 1,480 job postings during December 2021.

Regional composition of IT hiring in technology industry

North America emerged as the leading region in the global technology IT hiring activity in December 2021 with a 42.22% share, which marked a 22.08% drop over the previous month.

Asia-Pacific stood next with 38.9%, registering a 2.37% month-on-month growth. Europe was the third leading region with a 16.17% share and a 10.33% drop over November 2021.

In the fourth place was Middle East & Africa with a share of 1.38% and a month-on-month drop of 21.89%. South & Central America stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 1.34%, registering a 6.18% increase over the previous month.