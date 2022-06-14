IT hiring in global technology industry drops 3.9% in May 2022

The global technology industry noticed a 3.9% drop in IT hiring activity in May 2022 over the previous month, led by International Business Machines 11.79% share, according to GlobalData’s Jobs Analytics database.

The technology industry’s overall hiring activity declined 3.92% when compared with April 2022.

Noticeably, IT jobs accounted for a 19.48% share of the global technology industry’s hiring activity in May 2022, down 0.53% over the last three-month average share.

According to GlobalData, IT job opportunities available at the end of May 2022 were 9.85% lower when compared with the previous month.

Related

The decrease was a result of 22.22% higher job postings as compared to job closures during the month.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers drive technology IT hiring activity

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers with a share of 68.73% emerged as the top IT occupation in the technology hiring activity in May 2022, an 11.22% decline over the previous month. Database and Network Administrators and Architects came in second with a share of 10.8% in May 2022, down 10.23% over the previous month.

The other prominent IT roles include Computer Support Specialists with a 6.29% share in May 2022, a decline of 2.53% over the previous month, and Computer and Information Analysts with a 6.17% share in May 2022 and a drop of 17.26% over April 2022.

Top five technology companies by recruitment activity in May 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average growth of 2.11% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of global technology industry during May 2022 over April 2022.

International Business Machines posted 4,694 IT jobs in May 2022 and registered a rise of 24.21% over the previous month, followed by Accenture with 3,033 jobs and a 25.93% decline. DXC Technology with 1,366 IT jobs and Dell Technologies with 1,251 jobs, recorded an 18.58% growth and a 42.97% rise, respectively, while Microsoft recorded a 15.86% drop with 1,098 job postings during May 2022.

Regional composition of IT hiring in technology industry

North America emerged as the leading region in the global technology IT hiring activity in May 2022 with a 51.61% share, which marked a 7.23% drop over the previous month.

Asia-Pacific stood next with 29.96%, registering a 19.33% month-on-month decline. Europe was the third leading region with a 15.83% share and a 6.1% drop over April 2022.

In the fourth place was South & Central America with a share of 1.49% and a month-on-month rise of 2.59%. Middle East & Africa stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 1.11%, registering a 3.71% decrease over the previous month.