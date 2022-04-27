IT hiring in global technology industry drops 5.9% in March 2022

The global technology industry noticed a 5.9% drop in IT hiring activity in March 2022 over the previous month, led by Accenture’s 13.88% share, according to GlobalData’s Jobs Analytics database.

The technology industry’s overall hiring activity declined 1.21% when compared with February 2022.

Noticeably, IT jobs accounted for a 31.98% share of the global technology industry’s hiring activity in March 2022, down 2.23% over the last three-month average share.

According to GlobalData, IT job opportunities available at the end of March 2022 were 11.03% lower when compared with the previous month.

Related

The decrease was a result of 24.01% higher job postings as compared to job closures during the month.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers drive technology IT hiring activity

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers with a share of 73.71% emerged as the top IT occupation in the technology hiring activity in March 2022, a 10.01% decline over the previous month. Database and Network Administrators and Architects came in second with a share of 9.59% in March 2022, down 7.35% over the previous month.

The other prominent IT roles include Miscellaneous Computer Occupations with a 6.73% share in March 2022, a decline of 4.04% over the previous month, and Computer Support Specialists with a 5.24% share in March 2022 and a drop of 1.77% over February 2022.

Top five technology companies by recruitment activity in March 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average decline of 9.6% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of global technology industry during March 2022 over February 2022.

Accenture posted 9,416 IT jobs in March 2022 and registered a rise of 34.3% over the previous month, followed by International Business Machines with 3,023 jobs and a 55.6% decline. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone with 2,568 IT jobs and Microsoft with 1,762 jobs, recorded a 2.11% growth and an 11.46% drop, respectively, while Capgemini recorded a 19.84% drop with 1,588 job postings during March 2022.

Regional composition of IT hiring in technology industry

North America emerged as the leading region in the global technology IT hiring activity in March 2022 with a 44.64% share, which marked a 3.06% drop over the previous month.

Asia-Pacific stood next with 34.09%, registering a 15.12% month-on-month decline. Europe was the third leading region with an 18.39% share and a 6.05% drop over February 2022.

In the fourth place was South & Central America with a share of 1.48% and a month-on-month drop of 28.09%. Middle East & Africa stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 1.4%, registering an 11.65% decrease over the previous month.