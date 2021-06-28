The global technology industry noticed a 5.5% rise in IT hiring activity in May 2021 over the previous month, led by Accenture’s 15.32% share, according to GlobalData’s Jobs Analytics database.

The technology industry’s overall hiring activity an increased 1.65% when compared with April 2021.

Noticeably, IT jobs accounted for a 27.84% share of the global technology industry’s hiring activity in May 2021, up 0.82% over the last three-month average share.

According to GlobalData, IT job opportunities available at the end of May 2021 were 4% higher compared with the previous month.

The increase was a result of 7.76% lower job postings as compared to job closures during the month.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers drive technology IT hiring activity

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers with a share of 72.5% emerged as the top IT occupation in the technology hiring activity in May 2021, a 7.84% an increase over the previous month. Database and Network Administrators and Architects came in second with a share of 9.71% in May 2021, up 0.29% over the previous month.

The other prominent IT roles include Miscellaneous Computer Occupations with a 7.79% share in May 2021, an increase of 3.81% over the previous month, and Computer Support Specialists with a 4.42% share in May 2021 and rise of 2.37% over April 2021.

Top five technology companies by recruitment activity in May 2021

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average an increase of 4.98% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of global technology industry during May 2021 over April 2021.

Accenture posted 10,344 IT jobs in May 2021 and registered a rise of 7.86% over the previous month, followed by International Business Machines with 3,601 jobs and an 11.83% rise. Capgemini with 3,034 IT jobs and Oracle with 2,505 jobs, recorded a 4.73% an increase and a 0.6% growth, respectively, while Dell Technologies recorded a 10.97% drop with 2,127 job postings during May 2021.

Regional composition of IT hiring in technology industry

Asia-Pacific emerged as the leading region in the global technology IT hiring activity in May 2021 with a 39.74% share, which marked a 4.45% growth over the previous month.

North America stood next with 38.37%, registering a 5.84% month-on-month an increase.Europe was the third leading region with an 18.79% share and a 9.64% rise over April 2021.

In the fourth place was Middle East & Africa with a share of 1.71% and a month-on-month growth of 6.16%. South & Central America stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 1.39%, registering a 1.68% drop over the previous month.