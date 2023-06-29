Fixed broadband lines will grow from 18.9 million in 2022 to 20.6 million in 2027. Credit: MC MEDIASTUDIO via Shutterstock.

Fixed broadband lines will grow from 18.9 million in 2022 to 20.6 million in 2027, supported by robust growth in fibre lines on the back of ongoing efforts by the government and operators to improve and expand broadband in Italy.

In May 2021, the European Commission approved the Italian government’s ‘Italian Strategy for Ultra Broadband Towards the Gigabit Society’ and allocated $7.93bn to provide gigabit connectivity nationwide by 2026. ‘Plan Italy 1 Giga’, one of the seven plans under the strategy, was allocated $4.5bn with aims to offer download speeds of up to 1Gbps and upload speeds of up to 200 Mbps to 8.5 million out of 26 million households by 2026.

Furthermore, in May 2022, the government awarded a $3.48bn contract to Open Fibre, a government-backed wholesale service provider, for the fibre-optic network deployment in 3,881 municipalities across the country. As of January 2023, Open Fibre Open Fibre announced that it has reached 15.5 million homes (13 million with fibre and 2.5 million with fixed wireless access), 59.62% of Italian households nationwide.

In addition to government efforts, telcos’ ongoing expansions will accelerate fixed broadband adoption. In April 2022, TIM Italy signed an agreement with TLC Telecomunicazioni, an Italian telecommunication service provider, to speed up fibre rollout and plans to cover 60% of households by 2026. Also, it aims to reach 80% of the population residing in urban and semi-urban areas with gigabit-capable networks by April 2026.

Iliad, in October 2022, signed an agreement with broadband operator Fastweb to access its fibre network. It plans to serve more than 10 million households by 2023. As of January 2023, it has covered 8.5 million households. On the back of government and telco fibre expansions, backed by available funds, fixed broadband lines will increase from 18.6 million in 2021 to 20.2 million in 2027. Moreover, the fibre optic subscription market share will increase from 23.4% in 2021 to 49.6% in 2027.