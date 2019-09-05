Ellen is a Verdict staff writer and reporter. You can reach her at ellen.daniel@verdict.co.uk

Jaguar Land Rover and BlackBerry have announced the continuation of their autonomous vehicles partnership to develop the automotive company’s “next-generation vehicles”.

Last year, the two companies announced they were collaborating to incorporate Blackberry technology into Jaguar’s autonomous vehicles to develop a next-generation infotainment system.

The latest collaboration will focus on artificial intelligence and machine learning, which will be used in the development of “predictive software maintenance and cybersecurity threat protection”.

Blackberry’s QNX operating system and BlackBerry Cylance cybersecurity software will be utilised to improve overall vehicle safety. This will also include Blackberry’s security testing technology, which will be used to identify security vulnerabilities in connected and autonomous vehicles across the different types of software found within the vehicles.

Jaguar and Blackberry target intelligent vehicles

Jaguar Land Rover CEO professor Sir Ralf D Speth said that this collaboration is part of Jaguar Land Rover’s aim of creating the “most intelligent vehicles”:

“Jaguar Land Rover and BlackBerry share a common objective in bringing the most intelligent vehicles to reality. I am delighted that our partnership with BlackBerry continues to go from strength-to-strength, a company whose technology innovations uniquely address the expanding safety needs of the automotive industry.”

Earlier this year, Blackberry acquired cybersecurity firm Cylance for $1.4bn, and according to ZDNet, this is the first time the companies technology has been integrated into Blackberry’s offerings.

The advancement of autonomous and connected vehicles has seen a rise in collaborations between automotive companies and tech, software and telecoms companies, with Toyota announcing a partnership with Pony.ai on self driving technology.

John Chen, Executive Chairman and CEO of BlackBerry said:

“BlackBerry is a trusted partner of the automotive industry because of our heritage and innovations in secure communications. We are pleased to be Jaguar Land Rover’s chosen partner for safety-certified technology, as we advance Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning technologies to transform automotive safety.”

Read More: Driverless cars in London move a step closer to reality.