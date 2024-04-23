Japan Display has been granted a patent for a display device with a unique design that includes a light shielding layer and color filters on the second substrate. The device aims to improve image quality and sensor functionality. GlobalData’s report on Japan Display gives a 360-degree view of the company including its patenting strategy. Buy the report here.

According to GlobalData’s company profile on Japan Display, Under-screen fingerprint recognition was a key innovation area identified from patents. Japan Display's grant share as of February 2024 was 90%. Grant share is based on the ratio of number of grants to total number of patents.

Display device with light shielding member and color filters

Source: United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Credit: Japan Display Inc

A recently granted patent (Publication Number: US11927845B2) discloses a display device with a unique structure comprising a first substrate housing an optical sensor, a second substrate facing the first substrate, and a liquid crystal layer sandwiched between them. The second substrate features a complex arrangement including a frame-like first light shielding member with specific openings aligned in different directions, transparent organic insulating layers, light shielding layers with color filters, and infrared cut layers. The design ensures precise alignment and functionality of the components, enhancing the display quality and performance. Additionally, the first substrate incorporates metal layers with openings that overlap with the second substrate's elements, further optimizing the device's operation and durability.



Moreover, the patent details variations of the display device, including configurations with multiple optical sensors, additional light shielding members, and color filters of different hues. These variations cater to diverse display requirements and applications, offering flexibility and customization options for manufacturers and users. The inclusion of infrared cut layers in certain designs highlights a focus on improving image clarity and sensor functionality. Overall, the patented display device showcases innovative engineering and attention to detail in its construction, aiming to deliver high-quality visual experiences in various technological settings.

