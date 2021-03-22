Japan’s technology industry saw a drop of 29.23% in overall deal activity during February 2021, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by $45.34m merger of Hyper and Security A, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.



A total of 46 deals worth $104.55m were announced in February 2021, compared with the 12-month average of 65 deals.

M&A was the leading category in the month in terms of volume with 26 deals, which accounted for 56.5% of all deals.

In second place was venture financing with 20 deals accounting for 43.5% of overall deal activity in the Japan’s technology industry during the month.

In terms of value of deals, venture financing was the leading deal category in Japan’s technology industry with total deals worth $56.86m, followed by M&A deals totalled $47.7m.

Japan technology industry deals in February 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry deals accounted for 85.4% of the overall value during February 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $89.29m, against the overall value of $104.55m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of February 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) The $45.34m merger of Hyper and Security A

2) The $20.72m venture financing of ALE by Horizons Ventures, Space Frontier Fund and THVP-2 InvestmentPartnership

3) Daikin Industries, DG Daiwa Ventures, Mizuho Bank, Resona Bank, Shinkin Capital, The Shoko Chukin Bank, UNITED and Yokohama Capital’s $11.41m venture financing of Fairy Devices

4) The $7.62m venture financing deal with EAGLYS by lnc., Emellience Partners, Segue Group, Tech Accelerator No. one InvestmentPartnership and Tsubakimoto Chain

5) ANRI No. four Investment BusinessLiability Union, Hakuhodo DY Ventures and KDDI Open Innovation Fund 3’s venture financing with SHE for $4.18m.

Visit our ‘Technology Deals Dashboard’ for the latest trends in M&A, PE, and VC activity, top deals and advisory league tables in the technology industry.