Japan’s technology industry saw a drop of 60.61% in overall deal activity during January 2021, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by Digital Advertising Consortium, Environmental Energy Investment, GREE Ventures, Hakuhodo DY Media Partners, JIC Venture Growth Investments, Nippon Venture Capital and SBI Group’s $48.3m venture financing of Nyle, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 26 deals worth $81.24m were announced in January 2021, compared with the 12-month average of 66 deals.

M&A was the leading category in the month in terms of volume with 13 deals, which accounted for 50% of all deals.

In second place was venture financing with 13 deal accounting for 50% of overall deal activity in the Japan’s technology industry during the month.

In terms of value of deals, venture financing was the leading deal category in Japan’s technology industry with total deals worth $58.86m, followed by M&A deals totalled $22.38m.

Japan technology industry deals in January 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry deals accounted for 95.5% of the overall value during January 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $77.6m, against the overall value of $81.24m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of January 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Digital Advertising Consortium, Environmental Energy Investment, GREE Ventures, Hakuhodo DY Media Partners, JIC Venture Growth Investments, Nippon Venture Capital and SBI Group’s $48.3m venture financing of Nyle

2) The $13.37m acquisition of Left Capital by BeNEXT Group

3) CE Management Integrated Laboratory’s $9.01m acquisition of Advanced Knowledge Laboratory

4) The $4.99m venture financing deal with Lean Body by AG Capital, DBJ Capital, i-nest capital and Yj Capital

5) Insource, Mynavi and Voyage Ventures’ venture financing with Flier for $1.93m.

Visit our ‘Technology Deals Dashboard’ for the latest trends in M&A, PE, and VC activity, top deals and advisory league tables in the technology industry.