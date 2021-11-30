Japan’s technology industry saw a rise of 25.86% in overall deal activity during October 2021, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by Melco Holdings’ $80.15m acquisition of Saison Information Systems, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 73 deals worth $286.1m were announced in October 2021, compared with the 12-month average of 58 deals.

venture financing was the leading category in the month in terms of volume with 49 deals, which accounted for 67.1% of all deals.

In second place was M&A with 20 deals, followed by private equity with four transactions, respectively accounting for 27.4% and 5.5% of overall deal activity in the Japan’s technology industry during the month.

In terms of value of deals, venture financing was the leading deal category in Japan’s technology industry with total deals worth $191.55m, while M&A and private equity deals totalled $94.58m and $0m respectively.

Japan technology industry deals in October 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry deals accounted for 67.03% of the overall value during October 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $191.8m, against the overall value of $286.1m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of October 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Melco Holdings $80.15m acquisition deal for 27.7% stake in Saison Information Systems

2) The $77.5m venture financing of 207 Nimaru Nanakabushiki Gaisha by DG Daiwa Ventures,Environmental Energy Investment,Headline Asia and Logistics Innovation Fund

3) Japan Finance,Japan Living Warranty,Keio Innovation Initiative,Mitsubishi UFJ Capital and Sony Innovation Fund $13.5m venture financing deal with Run.Edge

4) The $10.52m acquisition of General Software by System Research

5) For Startups Capital Co.,Incubate Fund US L.P,MTG Ventures,Nissay Capital and SHIFT $10.13m venture financing deal with Fez

