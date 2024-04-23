Kakao‘s patent involves a method for providing a subscription service through an instant messaging application. Users can view recommendation boards, subscribe to specific channels, and receive content on an interface screen. The system enhances user engagement and content distribution within the messaging platform. GlobalData’s report on Kakao gives a 360-degree view of the company including its patenting strategy. Buy the report here.

According to GlobalData’s company profile on Kakao, Location-based IM was a key innovation area identified from patents. Kakao's grant share as of February 2024 was 55%. Grant share is based on the ratio of number of grants to total number of patents.

Subscription service method for instant messaging application with recommendation boards

Source: United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Credit: Kakao Corp

A recently granted patent (Publication Number: US11930234B2) outlines a method for providing a subscription service through a terminal equipped with an instant messaging application. The method involves displaying recommendation boards on an interface screen, allowing users to subscribe to specific channels, transmitting channel information to the application server for registration, and displaying recently published boards from subscription channels. Each board on the interface screen is a content distribution unit with curated content and channel information. The patent also details the interface screen layout, including tabs for recommendation boards and recently published boards, as well as the creation of boards by creators through interworking with a creator center server.



Furthermore, the patent describes the process of publishing boards through interworking with a creator center server by a terminal. This method includes displaying an editor screen for creating boards, adding content from interworking services, and requesting publication of the board. The boards created are content distribution units with curated content, published in creation channels subscribed to the instant messaging application service. The editor screen allows for inputting board creation information and publication settings, including board title, content, disclosure settings, publication time, and category. Additionally, the editor screen provides options for adding content from interworking services, inputting URL links, selecting board functions, and setting function information. The patent also covers the assignment of board identifiers and the process of providing creation channels as subscription channels to users by adding them as friends in the instant messaging application.

To know more about GlobalData’s detailed insights on Kakao, buy the report here.

Premium Insights From The gold standard of business intelligence. Blending expert knowledge with cutting-edge technology, GlobalData’s unrivalled proprietary data will enable you to decode what’s happening in your market. You can make better informed decisions and gain a future-proof advantage over your competitors. Be better informed