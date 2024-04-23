Khoros has been granted a patent for a method involving automated responses to electronic messages across various communication channels. The technology includes analyzing inbound voice data, generating automated responses, and recording exchanged data. This innovation aims to streamline communication processes through predictive response systems. GlobalData’s report on Khoros gives a 360-degree view of the company including its patenting strategy. Buy the report here.

According to GlobalData’s company profile on Khoros, Personalized content delivery was a key innovation area identified from patents. Khoros's grant share as of February 2024 was 52%. Grant share is based on the ratio of number of grants to total number of patents.

Automated voice-text response system for electronic messages

Source: United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Credit: Khoros LLC

A recently granted patent (Publication Number: US11924375B2) outlines a method and system for processing electronic messages across multiple communication channels. The method involves receiving data from various sources, analyzing inbound voice data, and generating automated responses based on the content of the message. The system includes a data store and a processor that can detect different types of inbound data, such as text or image data, and generate responses accordingly. Additionally, the system can create a data record of exchanged information for future reference.



Furthermore, the system can activate automated response applications, implement interactive voice response applications, and access data from third-party communication channels. The processor is designed to extract features from communication data, identify intent-related data and entity attributes, and select appropriate responses based on this analysis. It can also generate text-based transcript data files and capture conversations in voice or text data. Overall, the patented method and system aim to streamline communication processes by automating responses and organizing exchanged data efficiently.

