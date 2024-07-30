Khoros had one patents in digitalization during Q2 2024. Khoros LLC’s patent describes techniques for software dependency management, including receiving and parsing queries for updates, generating rankings using machine learning, analyzing issues, and providing responses to queries for updates or versions. The system retrieves and implements updates or versions in response to queries, facilitating efficient software dependency management. GlobalData’s report on Khoros gives a 360-degree view of the company including its patenting strategy. Buy the report here.

Khoros had no grants in digitalization as a theme in Q2 2024.

Recent Patents

Application: Software dependency management (Patent ID: US20240211235A1)

The patent filed by Khoros LLC describes techniques for software dependency management, where a repository stores files identifying dependencies between applications and updates. The method involves receiving queries, parsing them to identify updates and versions, generating rankings using machine learning trained against community data, providing responses, searching for code changes, retrieving updates or versions, and implementing them in response to queries.



