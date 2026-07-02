Kyndryl integrates Microsoft’s sovereign cloud for enhanced compliance. Credit: Piotr Swat/Shutterstock.com.

Kyndryl has expanded its sovereignty solutioning capabilities with Microsoft, launching new services aimed at meeting strict data residency and operational requirements for governments and highly regulated industries.

The new offering combines Kyndryl’s Sovereignty Solutioning framework with Microsoft’s Sovereign Cloud products. The partnership is structured to address the rising complexity faced by organisations operating in sectors with demanding regulatory frameworks.

The collaboration integrates features such as Microsoft Azure’s public cloud, Microsoft 365, and Azure Local private cloud deployments.

According to Kyndryl, these integrated services are designed to meet the full range of Microsoft’s sovereign cloud strategy, giving customers deployment flexibility to adapt to evolving regulatory standards and jurisdictional controls. Supported architectures include public, private, hybrid, and on-premises options, with configurations that can operate in both connected and disconnected modes.

Kyndryl global strategic alliances leader Giovanni Carraro said: “Kyndryl understands the reality of sovereignty through our firsthand experience with government expectations in Europe, and our strategic alliance with Microsoft brings together complementary strengths to help customers operationalize sovereignty in a practical, scalable way.

“By collaborating with Microsoft, we can help customers align their sovereignty goals with real-world architectures, thus balancing control, resilience and performance across hybrid and distributed environments.”

Kyndryl Sovereignty Solutioning was first introduced in April 2026.

The suite offers a suite of advisory, implementation, and managed services, including the Sovereignty Readiness Assessment. This assessment is intended to help organisations evaluate their current state across data, operational, and technical domains, identify dependencies, and develop a phased strategy to achieve sovereignty-ready IT environments.

Kyndryl Sovereignty Solutioning also focuses on enabling continuous governance, with the aim of maintaining compliance, transparency, and operational independence as regulatory and business needs evolve.

The combined approach translates regulatory standards such as GDPR, DORA, and NIS2 into operational policies, designed to support digital modernisation, artificial intelligence adoption, and long-term compliance across critical workloads.

Kyndryl describes the combined approach as supporting sensitive and regulated workloads, such as AI-enabled use cases, with an emphasis on data governance and model locality.

The company’s services allow customers to integrate Microsoft’s sovereign cloud tools while maintaining operational control across other cloud platforms or local IT infrastructure.

Kyndryl emphasises that organisations such as governments and enterprises operating in highly regulated industries, including financial services, can use these capabilities to enforce strict data residency and enhance auditability. They can also establish controlled operational access within national or regional boundaries.

“Kyndryl’s deep expertise in designing and operating complex, regulated environments complements Microsoft’s comprehensive sovereign cloud capabilities, including controls designed to support data residency requirements, access governance and regulatory compliance,” said

Microsoft Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) enterprise partner solutions general manager Ihab Foudeh said: “Kyndryl’s deep expertise in designing and operating complex, regulated environments complements Microsoft’s comprehensive sovereign cloud capabilities, including controls designed to support data residency requirements, access governance and regulatory compliance.”

“Together, we are helping organisations adopt cloud services in ways that respect their local requirements while still enabling modernisation and innovation.”

As a result of this collaboration, the deployment models are designed to help customers address expanding data localisation requirements and IT security needs arising from geopolitical events.

Kyndryl Sovereignty Solutioning blends consulting, engineering, and operational support, enabling the design, implementation, and long-term management of sovereignty-ready architectures.

Customers can work with Kyndryl to map out a roadmap tailored to compliance risk, operational independence, and data control requirements. The offering covers the operational lifecycle, aiming to ensure that sovereignty and compliance are maintained as continuous capabilities, not isolated projects.

The expanded solution builds on a previous partnership between Kyndryl and Microsoft, announced in April 2025. At that time, Kyndryl launched Kyndryl Consult Data Security Posture Management, a service that leverages Microsoft Purview to enhance data security, privacy, and risk mitigation.