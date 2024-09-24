Labour Party Conference has seen several talks from government tech ministers. Credit: Shutterstock/chrisdorney

Peter Kyle, Member of Parliament and Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology spoke today (24 September) at the Labour Party Conference about his priorities for the technology sector.

Kyle took part in an open conversation with Lord Patrick Vallance, a physician, scientist, Life Peer, and clinical pharmacologist who serves as Minister of State for Science.

The Secretary of State laid out his priorities for the current government including the need for “a wider conversation around AI and its applications” as well as a focus on “technology being an enabler for economic growth, employment and better opportunities.”

Echoing the sentiment of MP Chris Bryant from earlier in the conference, Kyle shared the need for “digital inclusion in broadband as well as in digital skills,” meaning those in hard-to-reach and rural areas are not left out of a digital revolution.

He also mentioned the roll-out of Project Gigabit, the government’s flagship £5bn programme to enable hard-to-reach communities to access lightning-fast gigabit-capable broadband, as well as the increase in connectivity.

Currently around 80% of the UK is covered by gigabit broadband, up from just 6% in 2019, and the UK is on track to achieve 85% by 2025.

Kyle also mentioned his disappointment at the speed and efficiency of the previous government with regards to planning and strategy for advancements in technology, a reoccurring theme from most Labour politicians at the conference.

There was also talk of the government’s plans for improving online safety and the risks that go alongside technological advances with a “better, safer online world” being at the forefront of politicians’ minds.

Peter Kyle has previously written to Dame Melanie Dawes, CEO of Ofcom, regarding Ofcom’s approach to ‘small but risky’ online services, stating he was “keen to understand how Ofcom will monitor these small but risky online services” as well as how Ofcom will use the full force of enforcement.