Founded in 2012 by AI engineers, Lambda offers GPU cloud services and on-premises hardware to support AI development. Credit: T. Schneider/Shutterstock.

AI infrastructure company Lambda has secured $480m in Series D funding round, bringing its total equity raised to $863m.

The company plans to use the funds to expand its AI cloud platform.

The funding round was co-led by Andra Capital and SGW, with participation from new investors including Andrej Karpathy, ARK Invest, Fincadia Advisors, G Squared, In-Q-Tel (IQT), KHK & Partners, and NVIDIA.

Strategic investments also came from Pegatron, Supermicro, Wistron, and Wiwynn, along with existing investors such as 1517, Crescent Cove, and USIT.

Lambda CEO and co-founder Stephen Balaban said: “AI is fundamentally restructuring our economy. Lambda is investing billions of dollars to build the software platform and infrastructure powering AI.

“We build software tools that delight the AI Developer, and a platform that truly puts AI into the hands of the many. This investment will accelerate the expansion of the Lambda Cloud platform, Lambda Model Inference API, and Lambda Chat AI Assistant.”

The latest funding round values the company at approximately $2.5bn, according to SiliconANGLE.

Commenting on the investment Andra Capital managing partner Paul Tuan said: “In a landscape where speed and scalability are paramount, Lambda’s deep understanding of AI hardware and software provides developers with critical infrastructure to stay ahead of the curve.

“We’re confident that Lambda’s solutions will be central to powering the next wave of AI-driven innovation and delivering tangible value across industries.”

The company provides AI infrastructure, cloud services, and software for training, fine-tuning, and running AI models.

Since its last funding round in April 2024, The company has expanded its SOC 2 compliance to Type II, enhancing the security of its public cloud services, the company said.

It also introduced 1-Click Clusters, the first self-serve, on-demand GPU clusters for AI model training, along with the Lambda Inference API and Lambda Chat AI Assistant, which provide hosted access to open-source AI models like DeepSeek R1.

Founded in 2012 by AI engineers, Lambda offers GPU cloud services and on-premises hardware to support AI development.