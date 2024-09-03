ESIA, Europe’s leading semiconductor industry group called on the European Union, on Monday (2 September), to speed up aid, draw up a revamped “Chips Act 2.0” support package and name an envoy to champion the sector.
In a statement, the group said chip policy under the incoming EU Commission should feature fewer export restrictions, focus on areas where European companies already had advantages, and that aid should be awarded more quickly.
“A dedicated ‘Chips Envoy’ responsible for the overall industrial policy approach to semiconductors is a necessity,” according to ESIA.
Representing chipmakers Infineon, STMicroelectronics, NXP, equipment maker ASML, and research bodies imec, Fraunhofer and CEA-Leti, the group said the bloc should roll out an “immediate Chips Act 2.0.”
On export policy, ESIA said that it acknowledges the need to protect technology and ensure security.
But “a more positive approach to economic security is required which is based on support and incentives, rather than a defensive approach that relies on restrictive and protective measures,” it said.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
The first EU Chips Act aimed to boost Europe’s share of the global chip market to 20% by 2030.
Major projects under the first Chips Act included a €10bn ($11bn) plant that Taiwan’s TSMC (2330.TW), broke ground on last month in Dresden, and a €30bn project planned by Intel in Germany.
However amid Intel’s business woes, the Magdeburg project has yet to win EU approval for aid and it has been delayed, raising questions as to whether it will be built.
A critical review published recently by the German think tank interface found that while Europe may not be on track to meet that goal set by Commission industry chief Thierry Breton, and has not had 15% of the global market over the past 40 years, the first Chips Act did focus policymakers’ attention on the industry.