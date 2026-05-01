Over the past year, Legora extended its client network from 200 to over 1,000 organisations. Credit: Summit Art Creations/Shutterstock.com.

Legora has secured an additional $50m for its Series D funding round, increasing the total equity raised to $600m and setting its post-money valuation at $5.6bn.

The Swedish legal tech startup confirmed that Atlassian and NVentures, Nvidia’s venture capital division, joined as new corporate investors.

Other participants in the Series D extension include fresh financial backers Airtree, Geodesic, Barclays, Liberty Global, Insight, and Nikesh Arora.

Legora is a collaborative AI platform for legal teams, helping lawyers research, review and draft documents across complex matters.

According to Legora, the Series D funding milestone coincides with significant business expansion.

Over the past year, Legora grew its workforce from 40 to 400 individuals and extended its client network from 200 to over 1,000 organisations across more than 50 markets.

The legal technology firm recently exceeded $100m in annual recurring revenue. Its software platform is now said to support tens of thousands of legal professionals within prominent corporate legal departments, such as Barclays.

Legora also serves global law firms including White & Case, HSFK, and Linklaters.

Atlassian corporate development and product partnerships head Sarah Hughes said: “As a leader in Legal AI, Legora is showing how deeply integrated, context-aware AI can transform complex workflows.

“We see strong alignment with Atlassian’s vision for AI-powered team collaboration and look forward to supporting their continued expansion.”

Legora stated that current trends in legal technology suggest a shift from traditional Software as a Service (SaaS) to Agent as a Service (AaaS), where AI agents carry out tasks and manage workflows.

This transition allows legal departments to move from specialised applications to integrated solutions that combine organisational data, region-specific knowledge, and intelligent automation.

Legora CEO and co-founder Max Junestrand said: “Enterprise AI is now entering a new phase. Foundation models are improving rapidly, but the real breakthrough is in how they’re applied, where AI doesn’t just assist, but executes autonomously with the right level of human oversight.

“With the support of our investors and customers, we’re building a full agentic operating system for legal work.”