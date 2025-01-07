South Korea’s LG Electronics has forged a partnership with tech giant Microsoft to drive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations.
The collaboration aims to integrate LG Electronics’ customer insights from diverse devices and spaces with Microsoft’s advanced AI technologies.
Under the alliance, the companies will focus on developing AI agents for applications in homes, vehicles, hotels, and offices.
LG Electronics has incorporated Microsoft’s speech recognition and synthesis technologies into its AI home hub project.
The integration is designed to help the AI comprehend various accents, pronunciations, and colloquial expressions used by customers.
Additionally, LG Electronics and Microsoft plan to co-develop an AI agent that interacts with customers and predicts their needs and preferences.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
LG Electronics CEO Cho Joo-wan, as reported by Yonhap, said that the collaboration aligns with LG’s emphasis on “affectionate” AI technologies, which aim to provide differentiated customer experiences through empathetic AIs.
“Affectionate intelligence that cares and empathises with customers is now evolving into a technology that provides a comprehensive experience that seamlessly connects across multiple physical and virtual spaces,” he was quoted as saying.
Microsoft executive vice president and chief commercial officer Judson Althoff said: “At Microsoft, we believe AI will fundamentally change the way we live and work, and we could not be more excited to partner with LG Electronics – the pioneers of smart, connected spaces – to integrate AI into life’s everyday experiences.”
Althoff also highlighted the collaboration in the AI data centre sector, a fast growing area amid the AI boom.
Leveraging LG Electronics’ thermal management systems and advanced chiller technologies tailored for AI data centers, the collaboration seeks to improve energy efficiency in these vital components of AI infrastructure.
Recently, Microsoft announced plans to invest approximately $80bn to expand its AI-enabled data centres by fiscal year 2025.
These centres will train AI models and deploy AI and cloud-based applications worldwide. More than half of this investment will occur in the US, according to the company.