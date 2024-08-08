South Korean electronics manufacturer LG Innotek has announced plan to enhance its production processes by implementing digital twin technology in collaboration with ANSYS, reports The Korea Times.
This move aims to enhance the efficiency of manufacturing electric components and is expected to have a significant impact on various product lines.
The concept of a digital twin involves creating a virtual model that mirrors a physical object or system.
This approach enables companies to simulate and predict real-world outcomes, thereby optimising performance and anticipating potential issues before they occur.
Ansys, which offers simulation software, provides tools that are integral to industries such as aerospace, defence, automotive, and energy.
Its software leverages technologies such as 3D modelling, artificial intelligence, and machine learning.
Ansys’ offerings compete with other industry tools such as Autodesk‘s Fusion 360, AutoCAD, and Dassault Systemes‘ Solidworks.
LG Innotek said it has already witnessed benefits from pilot applications of digital twin technology.
“Visible results” from these initial trials have prompted the company to extend this technology to its full range of products, including those for autonomous driving and vehicle connectivity.
One notable instance includes a reduction in development time for semiconductor package substrates, with LG Innotek reporting up to a 99% decrease.
The company also reduced flip-chip ball grid array production ramp-up time by 50% through optimised equipment settings.
Looking ahead, LG Innotek plans to apply digital twin technology throughout its entire value chain.
This will enable closer collaboration with clients and partners, who will be able to engage in product design and simulate production efficiency using LG Innotek’s virtual platform.
LG Innotek chief technical officer Noh Seung-won said: “LG Innotek portrays a future where simulation results in virtual spaces are seamlessly connected to physical production facilities in an automated process.
“To achieve this, we will integrate advanced digital twins across the entire value chain, including R&D, production, and quality control, to create distinctive customer value.”
Earlier in 2024, Synopsys agreed to acquire Ansys for $35bn to strengthen its position in the electronic design automation and simulation software market.