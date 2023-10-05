LinkedIn has announced new AI features Credit: Shutterstock / Natee Meepian

Microsoft-owned professional networking platform, LinkedIn, has announced multiple new artificial intelligence (AI) features, many of which will be powered by ChatGPT maker OpenAI.

The platform, aimed towards work and recruitment networking, says the features are aimed at its marketing, job hunting and sales products.



LinkedIn, which made $15bn in revenue last year, has been slowly incorporating AI features into its platform as the emerging tech continues to grow.



In March, the platform released its AI-powered writing suggestions for messages to one another, as well as AI-created job descriptions for recruiters.

The 21 year old company has relied on its own AI built systems in the past. However, now Microsoft has a 49% stake in OpenAI, the networking social media platform will be able to intergrate some of the ChatGPT makers AI-powered tech.

Microsoft have invested $13bn into OpenAI this year, following the incredible success of its generative AI chatbot ChatGPT.

One of the new features is Recruiter 2024, a new AI-assisted recruiting experience that will use generative AI to provide recruiters with better searches. This will be through the use of a ChatGPT-like search engine allowing recruiters to use more conversational language to help find a suitable candidate.

Research company GlobalData expects the AI market to grow from $81bn in 2022 to $909bn by 2030.