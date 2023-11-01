LinkedIn, the professional social network owned by Microsoft, announced on Wednesday (1 Nov) that its membership has surpassed the milestone of one billion users and is rolling out more artificial intelligence (AI) features for its paid service subscribers.
Achieving the billion-user status places LinkedIn in the top category of social media networks, rivalling competitors such as Meta Platforms.
Around 80% of LinkedIn’s recent sign-ups are from outside the US.
LinkedIn offers a free membership tier, but it also provides subscription options starting at $30-per-month.
Subscribers to the $40-per-month tier will gain access to new AI features that can evaluate a user’s suitability for a job by analysing the information in their profile. This tool will be able to suggest profile modifications to enhance a user’s competitiveness in the job market.
Tomer Cohen, LinkedIn’s chief product officer, emphasised that this AI tool is designed to empower users, shifting them from merely perusing job listings and feeling uncertain to making significant progress in a single session, ultimately facilitating meaningful interactions.
Furthermore, LinkedIn unveiled a new feature on Wednesday—a button that condenses lengthy posts into concise, personalized bullet points.
These summaries cater to the specific interests and needs of each user, ensuring a sales professional receives distinct takeaways from those pertinent to a stockbroker.
Last week, X-owner Elon Musk and CEO Linda Yaccarino told staff that LinkedIn will become future competitor to social media platform X, formerly Twitter,
LinkedIn, which made $15bn in revenue last year, has been slowly incorporating AI features into its platform as the emerging tech continues to grow.
In March, the platform released its AI-powered writing suggestions for messages to one another, as well as AI-created job descriptions for recruiters.
The 21-year-old company has relied on its own AI-built systems in the past. However, now Microsoft has a 49% stake in OpenAI, the networking social media platform will be able to integrate some of the ChatGPT makers AI-powered tech.
Earlier this month, LinkedIn announced that it would lay off 668 employees. Marking the second set of job cuts this year for the platform, the redundancies will impact roles across the company’s engineering, talent, product, and finance teams.