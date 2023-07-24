LK Bennett will be tapping True Fit’s Fashion Genome, a globally connected apparel shopping platform, to build consumer confidence in online shopping and reduce fit-related returns.

The premium British retailer will also leverage the cross-market data generated from True Fit’s platform to better understand how its customers shop both inside and outside of its brand.

This data will typically highlight the range and category expansion and help customers, who for instance currently only buy its shoes, diversify their shopping experience to other categories like dresses or trousers.

True Fit explains its recommendations are powered by the demographics, fit preferences, and transactional behaviour of millions of global shoppers which is enhanced by AI and continuous machine learning.

Jessica Murphy, founder and COO at True Fit, says: “LK Bennett is the epitome of elegant simplicity – and it is building that straightforward seamlessness into its shoppers’ buying journey with its keep-forever philosophy. As it evolves its sustainability efforts further, we are looking forward to unlocking data and insights from our solution to help it reduce returns, all while improving customer experience and conversion rates to drive repeat purchases.”

LK Bennett has already implemented True Fit on its UK e-commerce platform and will roll out AI size and fit personalisation to its US and European sites later this year.

Additionally, the British retailer recently launched its ‘LKB conscious’ collection made using sustainable fabrics and is also offering a rental subscription service under LK Borrowed.

