Ellen is a Verdict staff writer and reporter. You can reach her at ellen.daniel@verdict.co.uk

London Cocktail Week returns to the capital for its ninth year. Running from the 1st until the 7th of October, there’s plenty of time to check out what London’s cocktail scene has to offer.

Some 300 bars around the city are participating in the festival this year, and a digital festival pass (which can be bought for £10) entitles you to £6 signature cocktails at all of them. As well as discount tipples, the festival will feature masterclasses and mixology workshops to fulfil all of your cocktail needs.

Here’s Verdict’s pick of what to do and drink during London Cocktail Week:

The Cocktail Village

The Cocktail Village is the focal point of London Cocktail Week. Over 40 brands will be showcasing their latest cocktail creations across three zones, meaning there is truly something for everyone. With offerings from well-known brands such as Schweppes, Beefeater Gin and Peroni, as well as smaller brands in the ‘New and Niche Zone’, you may even discover your new tipple of choice.

When? 3-7 October

Where? The Old Truman Brewery

How much? Free with a festival pass

Patrón Tequila Take Over

Patrón have transformed a secret location in Hoxton into a relaxed ‘home’ in which to enjoy its tequila-based concoctions. The event will feature a masterclass on how to mix Patrón cocktails at home from award-winning mixologists, accompanied by music from some of London’s DJs.

When? 3-5 October

Where? Secret Hoxton location to be unveiled nearer the time

How much? £15 ( includes three cocktails)

The Monkey Mixer

Perhaps the most unusual event in the line-up, guests have the chance to sample drinks mixed by an actual cement mixer. The Monkey Mixer, a 11,000-litre cement mixer, will be churning out cocktails created by Bar Swift in Soho, including the Ape Spritz, Lazy Old Fashioned, Show Me The Monkey. Perfect for those who like their drinks on an industrial scale.

3 Things That Will Change the World Today Get the Verdict morning email

When? 3-7 October

Where? The Cocktail Village, Brick Lane

How much? Free with a festival pass

COYA Mayfair X Seedlip

With the tagline #nomoremocktails, non-alcoholic spirit brand Seedlip is on a mission to banish boring mocktails. This event focuses on flavour and ingredients rather than alcohol content, making its no and low alcohol drinks perfect for those who enjoy a cocktail without the accompanying hangover. Drinks will be accompanied by COYA’s vegan menu.

When? 2 October

Where? COYA Mayfair

How much? Free

The Art of the Mix

Most Londoners will be familiar with Sketch, with its stylish interiors a common feature of many Instagram feeds. For this event, the Mayfair-based restaurant has teamed up with iconic orange liqueur Cointreau to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the original Margarita. The evening will be hosted by Alfred Cointreau, heritage manager for the 150-year-old brand, who will be sharing his cocktail-making know-how.

When? 3 October

Where? Sketch

How much? Free

The Schweppes Flavour Adventure

Enjoy your favourite cocktail above the city skyline as part of this immersive experience from Schweppes. ‘Flavour Explorers’ will be taken on a three-part journey back in time through the eyes of Schweppes creator Jacob Schweppe. Guests can take part in a cocktail masterclass, mixing creations such as ‘The Passionate’, a mix of Shweppes salty lemon tonic water and tequila.

When? 3-7 October

Where? London Eye

How much? £36.90

Absolut Pornstar Martini Townhouse

For three nights, 19 Greek Street Soho will transform into the Absolut Porn Star Martini Townhouse, a multi-sensory experience spanning four floors celebrating the popular drink. Quirky offerings include a mist-filled vanilla forest and a bubble maze.

When? 3-6 October

Where? 19 Greek Street

How much? £6 early bird, £9 second release

Hendrick’s Gin Tini Martini Bar

It may be the staple of many a G&T, but this time Hendricks is celebrating the martini. With diminutive versions of the popular cocktail, microscopic games and even pygmy goats, Hendrick’s aims to prove that good things really can come in small packages.

When? 3-5 October

Where? Swordtail Studios

How much? £12