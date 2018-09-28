London Cocktail Week returns to the capital for its ninth year. Running from the 1st until the 7th of October, there’s plenty of time to check out what London’s cocktail scene has to offer.
Some 300 bars around the city are participating in the festival this year, and a digital festival pass (which can be bought for £10) entitles you to £6 signature cocktails at all of them. As well as discount tipples, the festival will feature masterclasses and mixology workshops to fulfil all of your cocktail needs.
Timeline for Events
- September 21, 2018
Oktoberfest events: Where to celebrate Oktoberfest 2018 around Europe
- September 17, 2018
Primetime Emmys 2018: Will Netflix knock HBO off the top spot?
Here’s Verdict’s pick of what to do and drink during London Cocktail Week:
The Cocktail Village
The Cocktail Village is the focal point of London Cocktail Week. Over 40 brands will be showcasing their latest cocktail creations across three zones, meaning there is truly something for everyone. With offerings from well-known brands such as Schweppes, Beefeater Gin and Peroni, as well as smaller brands in the ‘New and Niche Zone’, you may even discover your new tipple of choice.
When? 3-7 October
Where? The Old Truman Brewery
How much? Free with a festival pass
Patrón Tequila Take Over
Patrón have transformed a secret location in Hoxton into a relaxed ‘home’ in which to enjoy its tequila-based concoctions. The event will feature a masterclass on how to mix Patrón cocktails at home from award-winning mixologists, accompanied by music from some of London’s DJs.
When? 3-5 October
Where? Secret Hoxton location to be unveiled nearer the time
How much? £15 ( includes three cocktails)
The Monkey Mixer
Perhaps the most unusual event in the line-up, guests have the chance to sample drinks mixed by an actual cement mixer. The Monkey Mixer, a 11,000-litre cement mixer, will be churning out cocktails created by Bar Swift in Soho, including the Ape Spritz, Lazy Old Fashioned, Show Me The Monkey. Perfect for those who like their drinks on an industrial scale.
3 Things That Will Change the World Today
When? 3-7 October
Where? The Cocktail Village, Brick Lane
How much? Free with a festival pass
COYA Mayfair X Seedlip
With the tagline #nomoremocktails, non-alcoholic spirit brand Seedlip is on a mission to banish boring mocktails. This event focuses on flavour and ingredients rather than alcohol content, making its no and low alcohol drinks perfect for those who enjoy a cocktail without the accompanying hangover. Drinks will be accompanied by COYA’s vegan menu.
When? 2 October
Where? COYA Mayfair
How much? Free
The Art of the Mix
Most Londoners will be familiar with Sketch, with its stylish interiors a common feature of many Instagram feeds. For this event, the Mayfair-based restaurant has teamed up with iconic orange liqueur Cointreau to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the original Margarita. The evening will be hosted by Alfred Cointreau, heritage manager for the 150-year-old brand, who will be sharing his cocktail-making know-how.
When? 3 October
Where? Sketch
How much? Free
The Schweppes Flavour Adventure
Enjoy your favourite cocktail above the city skyline as part of this immersive experience from Schweppes. ‘Flavour Explorers’ will be taken on a three-part journey back in time through the eyes of Schweppes creator Jacob Schweppe. Guests can take part in a cocktail masterclass, mixing creations such as ‘The Passionate’, a mix of Shweppes salty lemon tonic water and tequila.
When? 3-7 October
Where? London Eye
How much? £36.90
Absolut Pornstar Martini Townhouse
For three nights, 19 Greek Street Soho will transform into the Absolut Porn Star Martini Townhouse, a multi-sensory experience spanning four floors celebrating the popular drink. Quirky offerings include a mist-filled vanilla forest and a bubble maze.
When? 3-6 October
Where? 19 Greek Street
How much? £6 early bird, £9 second release
Hendrick’s Gin Tini Martini Bar
It may be the staple of many a G&T, but this time Hendricks is celebrating the martini. With diminutive versions of the popular cocktail, microscopic games and even pygmy goats, Hendrick’s aims to prove that good things really can come in small packages.
When? 3-5 October
Where? Swordtail Studios
How much? £12