The tool enables companies to identify and address risks within their contract portfolios triggered by external changes such as new tariffs. Credit: Deemerwha studio/Shutterstock.com.

Luminance, a provider of legal-grade AI for enterprises, has introduced Deep Insight, a new capability designed to assist businesses in navigating regulatory and policy changes, including tariffs, in real time.

The tool enables companies to identify and address risks within their contract portfolios triggered by external changes such as new tariffs, evolving ESG requirements, or shifting regulations.

Deep Insight employs advanced AI to monitor a company’s entire contract portfolio alongside relevant third-party information, such as government updates or regulatory announcements.

By processing a single natural language query, such as “What is the impact of this tariff on my business?”, the system can analyse trusted sources such as government websites to understand the current tariff landscape.

It can also construct a research plan segmented by geographic jurisdiction, map this intelligence onto a company’s contracts, extract key clauses and terms and propose immediate steps to minimise exposure and seize new opportunities.

The tool operates autonomously, leveraging agentic AI to execute tasks end-to-end.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

Deep Insight integrates reasoning, chain-of-thought analysis, and memory to provide forward-looking legal and business guidance.

It is powered by Luminance’s AI architecture, combining fine-tuned open-source models, embedding models, reasoning engines, GPT-based models, and proprietary AI developed at the company’s Cambridge R&D centre.

A probabilistic consensus layer, termed the “Panel of Judges,” ensures outputs are accurate, consistent, and explainable.

Luminance CEO Eleanor Lightbody said: “Companies must be able to pivot quickly in today’s climate. Whether it’s compliance, procurement or finance, teams can’t afford to wait weeks or months for traditional legal reviews.

“Deep Insight arms them with instant, reliable answers grounded in a full understanding of their business and the world around them.”

Luminance raised a $75m in a Series C funding round in February bringing its total funding to $165m to date.