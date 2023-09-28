Lumu says it provides unified visibility across all assets by monitoring the network real time. Credit: Pete Linforth/Pixabay.

Lumu, a cybersecurity startup, has raised $30m in a Series B funding round led by Forgepoint Capital.

The company’s existing investors, Exceptional Capital, BIP Ventures, and SIMMA Capital also participated in the round.

The new investment takes the total funding raised by Lumu to $38m.

Based in Florida, US, Lumu said it provides unified visibility across all assets, including endpoints, servers, clouds, OT, and IoT by monitoring the network in real time.

It has developed a ‘closed-loop, self-learning solution’ that is said to help teams detect breach quickly.

Lumu plans to use the funding to further scale its cybersecurity operations solution, with a focus in the US.

It will also use the proceeds to boost research and development (R&D) efforts.

Specifically, the company wants to invest in the development of an AI as a feature, which can close the cybersecurity skills gap and enable newcomers to scale up their skills to expert level.

As per the terms of the agreement, Forgepoint Capital managing director Leo Casusol will join the Lumu’s board of directors.

Casusol added: “Zero trust deployments have been challenged with limited visibility into threat actors affecting users beyond the traditional defenses. Lumu brings these attack vectors to light, easily integrates with other defense tools, and provides real time compromise visibility across all stages of the kill chain.

“Lumu allows businesses to address threats, contain lateral movement, improve security posture and scale the impact of their security teams without adding extra headcount in a tight talent market.”

Lumu founder and CEO Ricardo Villadiego said: “SOC analysts face soaring alert volumes and false positives amid high-pressure situations where small mistakes have severe consequences.

“I founded Lumu with the belief that a paradigm shift was needed in cybersecurity and I am thrilled to see the market and investors recognizing our network-centric approach to threat detection and response as well as security analyst-focused experience.”

In March 2021, Lumu raised $7.5m in Series A funding round, which was led by SB Opportunity Fund and Panoramic Ventures.