Lyft had three patents in metaverse during Q2 2024. Lyft Inc filed patents for an augmented reality transportation system that includes elements to mark specific locations in real-world surroundings and allows users to share the AR/VR environment. Another patent is for an improved transportation matching system that uses image-based requests and environmental digital images to accurately determine pickup locations, providing augmented reality elements at the pickup location for display on the user’s device. GlobalData’s report on Lyft gives a 360-degree view of the company including its patenting strategy. Buy the report here.
Lyft had no grants in metaverse as a theme in Q2 2024.
Recent Patents
Application: Providing information to users of a transportation system using augmented reality elements (Patent ID: US20240200963A1)
The patent filed by Lyft Inc. describes systems and methods for an augmented reality transportation system that includes elements to mark specific locations within a real-world environment for drivers and passengers. These systems analyze historical data to determine the placement of augmented reality elements and allow users to share this environment with others. The method involves generating a transportation match between a requester and a provider, determining the location of the requester device using GPS information, creating an augmented reality passenger location element to visually depict the location, and displaying it on the provider's client device within a real-world environmental depiction. The system also includes instructions for updating the location element based on any modifications, providing route elements, action elements, and pickup location elements for display, enhancing the overall user experience.
The patent further details a computer-implemented method and system for generating augmented reality elements in a transportation system, allowing for real-time visualization of passenger locations and routes for providers. The method involves detecting and updating modified locations, providing three-dimensional shapes to represent locations, and displaying additional elements like route indicators and action commands. The system includes instructions for generating, updating, and displaying these augmented reality elements to improve communication and navigation between passengers and providers, enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of the transportation service provided.
