After huge growth in 2021 M&A activity fell in Q1 2022, says GlobalData

Following a blockbuster year for M&A activity in 2021, global M&A value was down by 23% in Q1 2022 with a total transaction value of $725 billion, and a total of 9,207 deals. Deal making activity in Q1 2022 can be viewed as a return to more ‘normal’ levels, as the Covid0-driven boost to deal making has largely dissipated and the broader economic outlook has become less conducive to deal making.

The recently published report ‘Mergers and Acquisitions Deals by Top Themes and Industries in Q1 2022’ analyzes all deals that were announced in Q1 2022 globally, covering 18 sectors including aerospace, defense, & security, apparel, automotive, banking & payments, construction, consumer, foodservice, healthcare, insurance, medical devices, mining, oil & gas, packaging, pharma, power, retail, technology, media & telecoms (TMT), travel & tourism.

M&A activity was down despite a number of megadeals in TMT sector

GlobalData’s deals database shows that TMT continued to be the biggest sector in terms of both M&A deal value and volume, with 3,006 deals worth $273 billion recorded in Q1 2022, an 8% drop in deal volume and 5% drop in deal value compared to Q4 2021. The overall fall in M&A activity came despite several large deals of more than $10bn, mostly coming from the TMT sector. Examples included the acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft for $68.7 bn, Citrix Systems acquisition by Evergreen Coast Capital and Vista Equity Partners for 16.5bn, and Elliott Management, Evergreen Coast Capital, and Brookfield Business acquiring Nielsen Holdings for 16bn.

The top themes driving key deals in the TMT sector in Q1 2022 were cloud and the metaverse. The biggest deal of the quarter, the $68.7 bn acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft reflects its focus on the emerging metaverse theme, setting a precedent in this area. Tech giants will start engaging in large M&A deals to position themselves in the metaverse—which they see as the next big step in digital media and collaboration tools.

M&A activity mostly contributed by North America based target companies

GlobalData’s deals database shows that there were 4,003 deals announced in 2021 involving the acquisition of a North America based company, with a total deal value of $436 billion. North America sawfor the largest proportion of deals n terms of both deal volume and value among all regions. Europe ranked second with $140 billion of transaction value and 2,780 deals, followed by APAC Ex-China and China itself in fourth place. But compared to Q4 2021, all regions reported a decrease in both deal value and volume in Q1 2022.

Nine deals from top ten biggest deals of the quarter happened in the US. Top three among them were the acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft for $68.7 billion, Citrix System’s acquisition by Evergreen Coast Capital and Vista Equity Partners Management for $16.5 billion, and Elliott Management, Evergreen Coast Capital, and Brookfield Business entering into an agreement to acquire Nielsen Holdings for $16 billion.

Q1 2022 saw negative growth rate for almost all sectors

The market has weakened in the first quarter, with Q1 2022 lower than every quarter in 2021 for every sector. The one exception was the packaging sector that witnessed growth of 32% from Q1 2021. The remaining sectors including TMT, apparel, banking & payments, construction, foodservice, and many others, all recorded a drop in terms of M&A deal value. Looking at the current mix of macro-economic conditions, geopolitical uncertainty, supply chain disruptions and other factors, deal making in the coming quarters of 2022 will continue to face significant headwinds.