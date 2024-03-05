Credit: Shutterstock/Gorodenkoff

Tutoring service provider, Macmillan Learning has unveiled The Institute, aimed at providing educators with practical knowledge on teaching with Generative AI (GenAI), due to launch on 13 May.

Following the rise of GenAI applications like OpenAI’s ChatGPT, there have been growing fears within educational institutions that students are using AI applications to cheat and plagiarise.

The two-month program will explore AI concepts, equipping participants with experience in developing AI policies, designing assignments that highlight AI’s capabilities and limitations, and fostering meaningful discussions with students about AI usage.

In July 2023, 24 top UK universities moved to incorporate AI into their teaching and learning, by publishing a set of principles to help teachers and students to ethically incorporate GenAI into their studies.



Leasa Burton, SVP for Pedagogical Design at Macmillan Learning, expressed enthusiasm about the institute’s potential impact, stating, “This institute was developed to empower educators to meet modern teaching challenges with confidence.

“I’m most excited to see the connections and relationships educators form with their fellow participants as they experiment with generative AI together to develop their own expertise. We know that having colleagues to lean on can have a tremendous impact on your success as an instructor,” said Burton.



The flagship course, Teaching with Generative AI, was developed for educators at colleges and universities by experts alongside Macmillan Learning’s editorial, product, and learning science teams.

Accelerated by the need for distant learning during the Covid-19 pandemic, research and analysis company GlobalData forecasts that the global edtech market will be worth around $538bn by 2030 growing at a compound annual growth rates of 14% between 2019 and 2030.

