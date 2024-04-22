Medallia has been granted a patent for a system that enables integrated consumer interaction via media broadcast. The system allows users to interact with content providers in real-time, generating interactive elements on user devices to establish communication with agents for products or services. GlobalData’s report on Medallia gives a 360-degree view of the company including its patenting strategy. Buy the report here.

According to GlobalData’s company profile on Medallia, Speech recognition techniques was a key innovation area identified from patents. Medallia's grant share as of February 2024 was 72%. Grant share is based on the ratio of number of grants to total number of patents.

Integrated consumer interaction system for media broadcast

Source: United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Credit: Medallia Inc

A recently granted patent (Publication Number: US11915270B2) discloses a system designed to enhance user interaction with content on a user device. The system includes a content provider delivering content to the user device, a communication system detecting user interactions with real-time context data associated with the content, and generating interactive interface elements. These elements facilitate the establishment of a communication channel between the user and a device linked to a product or service within the content. User interactions with the interface elements provide data related to the requested product or service, and contact information is collected to establish the communication channel.



The system, as outlined in the patent claims, supports various types of content on the user device, including visual and audio content. It also incorporates locational information, user preferences, and language preferences to determine the optimal time and method for establishing the communication channel. This may involve placing outbound calls to the user device, contingent on receiving affirmative acknowledgment from the user post-interaction with the interface elements. Additionally, the communication system can gather information about the content provider, the internet user who uploaded the content, and details related to the user device, enhancing the overall user experience and engagement with the content.

