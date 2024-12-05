Meta has plans to invest $10bn in constructing an AI data centre in Richland Parish, Louisiana.
This project will be the largest data centre for Facebook-parent Meta, designed to manage extensive data for digital infrastructure and artificial intelligence workloads, reported Reuters.
The announcement follows Meta’s recent call for nuclear power proposals to meet its AI and environmental objectives.
The planned hyperscaler data centre will process vast amounts of data, supporting Meta’s growing digital infrastructure needs.
This development aligns with the company’s broader strategy to bolster its AI capabilities. The centre’s energy consumption will be matched by renewable energy, with Meta collaborating with utility Entergy.
Entergy supplies electricity to regions in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas and operates two nuclear power plants in Louisiana.
The utility has previously received legislative approval for transmission and generation investments to support Amazon‘s upcoming cloud services facility in Mississippi.
Meta anticipates the construction of the Louisiana data centre to extend through 2030, with site work commencing in December 2024.
This initiative reflects the tech industry’s increasing energy demands, driven by AI computing, which has renewed interest in nuclear power among companies such as Amazon and Microsoft.
In addition to the data centre, Meta is reportedly developing a global undersea fibre optic cable network, projected to cost $10bn. This network, spanning 24,000 miles, will enhance the company’s internet infrastructure and be solely owned and operated by the company.