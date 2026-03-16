Meta layoffs under review as executives plan potential 20% workforce cut. Credit: gguy/Shutterstock.com

Meta is considering job cuts that could affect 20% or more of its workforce, Reuters reported citing three sources familiar with the matter.

The sources revealed the company is reviewing reductions as it spends on AI infrastructure and anticipates changes from AI-assisted work.

No date has been set, and the scale has not been finalised, the people said.

Two of the sources said senior executives have recently signalled their plans to other leaders and asked them to prepare proposals to reduce headcount. The sources requested anonymity because they were not authorised to discuss internal deliberations.

“This is speculative reporting about theoretical approaches,” Meta spokesperson Andy Stone ⁠said in response to questions about the plan.

If Meta proceeds at the 20% level, the cuts would represent its largest reduction since the 2022-2023 restructuring, the company described as the ‘year of efficiency’. Meta reported nearly 79,000 employees as of 31 December in its latest filing.

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In November 2022, Meta cut 11,000 roles, which it said represented about 13% of its workforce at the time. Around four months later, it announced plans to eliminate another 10,000 jobs.

The discussions come as CEO Mark Zuckerberg has pushed to expand Meta’s efforts in generative AI over the past year. Reuters has reported that the company has offered compensation packages worth hundreds of millions of dollars over four years to recruit AI researchers for a superintelligence team.

Meta has also outlined major spending plans for AI infrastructure and transactions. The company has said it plans to invest $600bn to build data centres by 2028.

Earlier this month, Meta acquired Moltbook, a social networking platform built for AI agents. In December last year, Meta agreed to buy Chinese AI startup Manus for at least $2bn.

Zuckerberg has indicated that AI investment could reduce the size of some teams, saying in January he was starting to see ‘projects that used to require big teams now be accomplished by a single very talented person’.

The potential cuts would align with moves across major US companies, including technology groups, where executives have cited improvements in AI systems as a factor in staffing changes.

In January 2026, Amazon announced the elimination of approximately 16,000 corporate roles globally. This followed a previous round of 14,000 cuts in October 2025.