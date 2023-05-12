Meta has made some AI-powered updates to Meta Advantage too. Credit: rafapress via Shutterstock.

Meta Platforms, the owner of Facebook and Instagram, has announced that it is testing new artificial intelligence (AI) tools to help create better ads and improve campaign results.

Called AI Sandbox, the new solution will act as a “testing playground” for advertisers and offer them ad tools that will be powered by generative AI.

Initially, the new set of tools will be able to generate various versions of the text to emphasise key points in an advertiser’s content, produce background images based on text inputs, and adapt images to fit various aspect ratios across multiple content formats such as Reels and Stories, Meta said in a blog post.

At present, the company is collaborating with a limited number of advertisers to gather feedback and enhance the AI products.

Starting in July, it will gradually extend access to more advertisers and aims to integrate some of these features into its products later in the year.

Meta’s announcement marks its foray into the generative AI space.

Additionally, Meta has made some AI-powered updates to Meta Advantage, a suite of automation products that leverage AI and machine learning to optimise campaign results and personalise ads.

The company has already launched an automated performance comparison report and is planning to introduce new features in the coming months to enhance audience reach and promote dynamic video ads.

The news comes a day after Google announced that it is integrating AI into its search, email and other services.